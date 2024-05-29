The Vikings are in no rush to start JJ McCarthy thanks to Sam Darnold
By Lior Lampert
The Minnesota Vikings fan base is eager to see rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy be the immediate and long-term solution of the post-Kirk Cousins era. But the franchise appears to be in no rush, thanks to the offseason addition of signal-caller Sam Darnold.
Many viewed Darnold as a bridge quarterback for the eventual successor many anticipated the Vikings would select in the 2024 NFL Draft (McCarthy). However, Minnesota sees it differently. Per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, they continue to express confidence in the 2018 No. 3 overall pick.
"The Vikings don't view Darnold simply as someone they can play if McCarthy isn't ready for Week 1," Seifert stated last week.
He added that Minnesota feels "they can compete" with the veteran journeyman under center.
Minnesota seemingly has no desire to throw McCarthy into the fire. As Seifert notes, Darnold's presence allows the Vikings to "move through an organized developmental plan that prioritizes his long-term future."
Reports leading up to the draft suggested the Vikings were desperately searching for the heir apparent to Cousins, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. Despite this, Darnold has the inside track to being named the Week 1 starter (and possibly beyond).
"Does that mean the Vikings have ruled out McCarthy as their Week 1 starter? Of course not," Seifert declared. "But they want his ascension to be organic ... rather than forced by a lack of alternatives," he emphasized.
We have seen glimpses of Darnold looking the part of an NFL starter throughout his six-year career, most notably with the Carolina Panthers in 2022. He went 4-2 with 1,143 passing yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Additionally, he added 26 carries for 106 yards and another score through the ground.
While it may not be what Vikings fans want to hear, McCarthy must rightfully earn his spot atop the depth chart.