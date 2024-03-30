Vikings rumored top QB target may not be J.J. McCarthy after all
Everything that the Minnesota Vikings have done in the 2024 offseason has told us their plan: General manager Kwefi Adofo-Mensah plans to select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft to replace Kirk Cousins.
Whether it was Cousins not returning, signing an obvious stopgap like Sam Darnold, trading with the Houston Texans for the No. 23 overall pick, or just the general vibe-check whenever Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell have spoken about the situation this offseason, it's seemed obvious. And it's been so much so that it's now the expectation that the Vikings will package the No. 23 pick with their own No. 11 pick to move up into the Top 5.
The most popular selection for Minnesota in mock drafts and otherwise in that capacity, as such, has been Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a polarizing prospect but one with huge upside. The Vikings may also be the perfect place to maximize his talents. But it also appears that he might not be Minnesota's target at all.
Because apparently, it might've been North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye all along.
Vikings rumored to be targeting Drake Maye in 2024 NFL Draft
During an appearance on SporsCenter, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler gave the scoop on the Vikings and Maye, citing a belief around the league that they know he could be a perfect fit for Minnesota, h/t Bleacher Report.
"Drake Maye, I've heard from multiple league execs he has the most upside of any of the quarterbacks in this draft, maybe any player in this draft," Fowler said. "He's got that Josh Allen, Justin Herbert build—I'm not saying he's them but he's got some of those shades—where if you can let him sit for a year behind the scenes, he can really develop into an All-Star.
"The Vikings could be a perfect scenario for them. There's a belief among some teams that Minnesota could try to trade up to get him. It would take a lot, but they are armed with two first-round picks to try to make it happen."
The connection with Maye and the Vikings isn't necessarily new. Minnesota hired former NFL quarterback Josh McCown as the team's quarterbacks coach this offseason. McCown, who showed an eye for talent last year when he reportedly preferred C.J. Stroud over Bryce Young, actually coached Maye at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, NC before the QB went to the Tar Heels.
Having said that, the possibility of trading up for Drake Maye is a wild one for the Vikings. It's also a situation where the right dominos might be falling into place.
Caleb Williams is coming off the board at No. 1 to the Chicago Bears, then the recent expectation has been that the Washington Commanders will select LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall. Given the way most have viewed this QB class so far, that would leave the New England Patriots -- another potential QB-needy team -- to either take Maye or trade back from the No. 3 pick.
However, a recent report has suggested that McCarthy may have overtaken Maye as QB3 among league executives. So even if the Patriots weren't to trade out of the No. 3 pick, there's a growing possibility they could select the Michigan signal-caller, leaving the Vikings to trade up with either the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 or the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5 and taking Maye.
Of course, there is also the chance that the Patriots, a roster barren of talent throughout, could be inclined to take two first-round picks from the Vikings and given Minnesota their pick of the litter at No. 3, which is seemingly more likely to be Maye at this point.
We still have a little less than a month until the 2024 NFL Draft. All indications remain that the Vikings are taking a quarterback. After that, though, things are getting increasingly complicated with Maye and McCarthy sitting before them.