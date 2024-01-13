Which NFL Playoff games are on Saturday for Wild Card Weekend?
Super Wild Card Weekend is set to kick off in earnest on Saturday. Which four NFL teams are set to play their first playoff games on Saturday afternoon?
The NFL playoffs are finally here as Super Wild Card Weekend is set to begin on Saturday. Wild Card Weekend used to feature just four games until the 2020 season, when the NFL added two playoff teams (one in each conference) to bring a grand total of six games to the first weekend of the playoffs.
After playing three games each on Saturday and Sunday in 2021, the NFL moved the earliest Saturday game to Monday night in 2022, creating a split of two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday to kick off the postseason. That division remains intact for the current postseason and Saturday will feature two of the three AFC playoff games.
Which NFL Playoff games will kick off on Saturday?
The action kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC as the Houston Texans, who won the AFC South after Jacksonville lost its regular season finale in Tennessee, play host to the Cleveland Browns in the AFC's 4-5 matchup. These teams actually met a few weeks ago with Cleveland rolling to a 36-22 win over Houston on Christmas Eve as Joe Flacco threw for 368 yards, with Amari Cooper recording 265 of those yards to set a new single-game record for most receiving yards in Browns' history.
The nightcap will kick off exclusively on Peacock (although it will be broadcast over the air on NBC stations in local markets) and features one of the weekend's most highly anticipated games as the Miami Dolphins head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Miami enters the contest on a two-game losing streak and coughed up the AFC East with a Game 272 loss to the Buffalo Bills, sending them on the road for this Wild Card game.
These two teams met back in Week 9 with the Chiefs winning 21-14. That contest took place in Germany, however, meaning this is the first stateside matchup of the two foes this season.
The big headline from this game will involve Dolphins' wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is set to return to Kansas City for the first time since they traded him to Miami prior to the 2022 season. The Chiefs' wide receiving corps has not looked the same since they dealt Hill away and he will look to make them pay for that decision in a big way on Saturday night.