3 NFL teams that need to acquire Derrick Henry this offseason and why
The Tennessee Titans are likely to let Derrick Henry walk in free agency, but some teams can add the former Pro-Bowler to their offense and instantly become contenders
When the Tennessee Titans drafted Derrick Henry back in 2016, his style of play seemed like a natural fit and ode to Titans/Houston Oilers history. It guided the Titans to several playoff appearances, including an AFC Championship during the 2019-20 season before falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Now, it appears that he wants to move in a different direction, and who can blame him? It doesn't appear that Tennessee is going anywhere, given that they moved on from head coach Mike Vrabel, and the rest of the division is getting stronger, notably the Houston Texans. Indianapolis has a young hotshot in Anthony Richardson who is coming back and Trevor Lawrence is still a quality quarterback for the Jaguars. The Titans are still reeling.
But it doesn't have to be all doom and gloom for Henry. In fact, he can go to a different team in the offseason and find himself in a better spot to compete for a Super Bowl championship, which he has indicated is his No. 1 priority. As fate would have it, there are several teams that, if they could land Derrick Henry, would be acquiring the big piece that could put the team over a hump and possibly win the big prize.
Let's take a look at three teams that could use Henry's services, however much is left of it.
3. Dallas Cowboys
The last time we saw the Cowboys, they walked into the locker room stunned after their loss to the Green Bay Packers. What makes this worse is that they were the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and lost to a No. 7 seed, the first time such an outcome ever occurred. That will forever live on unless the Cowboys rewrite that narrative. Maybe some help in the running game might have been useful.
No, not Ezekiel Elliot. Derrick Henry would have been a better option. His style of play would have served well in Dallas in terms of controlling the line of scrimmage and being a more disciplined football team. Dallas is likely to not trade for Henry but signing him as a free agent would not be out of the question, provided Jerry Jones awakens from his 90's slumber. Keep in mind, the Dallas Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl nor been to an NFC Championship game since 1995, the last time they wound up hoisting the Lombardi trophy, under Barry Switzer and not Jimmy Johnson.
The situation makes too much sense for both sides. Dallas isn't getting any younger, and their payroll towards their current roster is not in a helpful stage. This core is breaking up faster than the fans want them to, and given their talent, it makes sense. Also, eventually, Jerry Jones will find his way upstairs. Before he does, he wants a ring, and maybe, just maybe, Derrick Henry could be the piece that the Cowboys need to finally break the postseason demons.