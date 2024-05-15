NFL Thanksgiving schedule 2024: Who is playing on Thanksgiving?
The release of the NFL schedule always leads to plenty of excitement as football fans look up familiar staples such as international games, primetime showdowns and holiday football. The NFL's Thanksgiving Day games always hold a lot of prestige as the league has been closely associated with the holiday since its first season in 1920.
The teams most synonymous with the holiday are the Detroit Lions, who hosted their first Thanksgiving Day game in 1934, and the Dallas Cowboys, who joined the tradition in 1966. The NFL added a third game on Thanksgiving night beginning in 2006 that does not have a fixed home team, offering the opportunity for more franchises to partake in the Thanksgiving festivities.
Who will be playing alongside Detroit and Dallas on Thanksgiving this year? Read on for the full list of Thanksgiving games in 2024.
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Day Schedule
Matchup
Start Time
TV Channel
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions
12:30 p.m. ET
CBS
New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys
4:30 p.m. ET
FOX
Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
Thanksgiving Day will begin, as always, in Detroit as the Lions play host to the Chicago Bears and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. This will mark the 38th appearance on Thanksgiving for Chicago, whose last Turkey Day appearance came back in 2021, and the game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
An NFC East rivalry will take center stage in the second game of the day as the Cowboys host the New York Giants at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. This is the second time in three years that the two teams have matched up on Thanksgiving after Dallas won a 28-20 thriller in 2022.
The nightcap features a potential shootout as Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers play host to the high-flying Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. This will mark the second straight Thanksgiving appearance for the Packers, who played in Detroit last year, while Miami is playing its first Turkey Day game since 2011.
The Packers-Dolphins matchup is also slated to be played on a holiday for the second straight meeting. The teams previously met on Christmas Day in 2022 with Green Bay topping Miami 26-20 in South Florida.
Which NFL Teams Will Play On Black Friday?
The NFL's Black Friday game is also back on Amazon Prime for its second season. The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are set to serve as hosts against the Las Vegas Raiders, marking the first Black Friday appearance for both teams after the game debuted last season with a Dolphins win over the New York Jets.