NFL Trade Grades: Falcons jump quickly to win Matthew Judon sweepstakes
Sometimes in the NFL, the optics of big moves look rapid. For instance, it was just Wednesday morning that we saw reports that the New England Patriots were actively searching for a trade partner regarding veteran pass-rusher Matthew Judon amid a contract dispute (albeit a civil one). And by the early evening or late afternoon, Judon was shipped to the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz first reported that Judon will be traded to the Falcons with Atlanta sending a Day 2 pick to the Patriots in return for the 32-year-old sack artist. Here's a look at the full trade.
Of course, reports quickly emerged that the Patriots had been shopping Judon for weeks, so the public timing only seemed incredibly quick. However, the deal is done now. But who came out good in this trade? Did the Pats get fleeced by the Falcons? We have our thoughts on the matter.
Matthew Judon trade grades: Falcons steal star EDGE from Patriots
Look, getting only a third-round pick in exchange for a player of Judon's caliber might not look great for the Patriots -- but what are they honestly going to do? This is a team that is building for the future and has quite a lot of holes to fill in order to be able to accomplish that effectively. Judon at 32 years old would likely be well past his prime -- or gone for free agency for nothing -- by the time the Pats see the fruits of their labor.
Taking that into account, getting a Day 2 pick is a win for the Patriots. It's not a flashy win but this is an organization that needs as many bites of the apple as possible, specifically when it comes to the Top 100 picks. This ensures they'll have at least one more there, which could go a long way in protecting Drake Maye and the future in New England.
For the Falcons, this is just a home-run. Even if the Patriots value a third-round pick, that's chump change to get a player like Judon in a role that Atlanta has desperately been trying to fill. Reports have indicated the club was trying to trade up in the first round of this year's draft for a pass-rusher and they also recently lost rookie third-rounder Bralen Trice for the year with a torn ACL.
It's been years and years since the Falcons have had a true, proven and reliable rusher off of the edge on the defensive front. Judon immediately is that and, even though he does come with the veteran returning from an injury that sidelined him for the majority of the 2023 season, he's a massive upgrade to the Atlanta defense and could absolutely change the complexion of the Falcons season as he now enters the fray.
And even better, it doesn't appear that the Falcons have any worries about more of a contract stalemate after this trade, either working out a deal or just letting him walk.