Grading a Chiefs-Jaguars trade to end KC’s left tackle battle before it starts
The Kansas City Chiefs have a big question on their hands and, more crucially, it's one that doesn't have an apparent answer. You can talk about some of the issues with the wide receiver group right now, there's also the question of replacing L'Jarius Sneed in the secondary, but what's going on at left tackle should be of the utmost importance with Patrick Mahomes' well-being on the line by proxy.
After signing veteran Donovan Smith as a stopgap last season, a move that worked much better on paper than in practice, the team is now looking at two young, inexperienced options at left tackle. Wanya Morris was a third-round pick in 2023 who saw some time on the line as a rookie but not enough to make any meaningful assessment. Then, the Chiefs also drafted Kingsley Suamataia out of BYU in the second round this offseason.
Much like with Morris, though, we truly don't know what we're going to get from Suamataia. Both were highly touted college prospects who didn't entirely live up to their potential in their college careers. The raw talent is there but it's also not something you can bet on with any certainty right now, which is not a gamble you'd want to make when it comes to keeping Mahomes upright and healthy.
Now, one could argue that training camp could absolutely sort out. Maybe one of those guys emerges as an option who is truly ready to start opposite Jawaan Taylor. But with the current questions, perhaps a trade could be in order. And Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report proposed an intriguing option.
A Chiefs-Jaguars trade sending Cam Robinson to Kansas City: Grading the deal
Davenport proposed a trade that would send current Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson to the Chiefs. Here's the deal he threw out there, one that actually wouldn't cost the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions all that much.
Robinson has been somewhat of a letdown overall for the Jaguars in his career, more recently because of some injuries (and a suspension), and he's now entering the final year of his current contract. As such, Jacksonville could look to start hitting a hard reset and deal Robinson for draft capital. In this case, a 2025 thir-douner and a 2026 pick swap.
For Robinson's failing to live up to his status as the 34th overall pick in 2017 out of Alabama, though, the Jaguars tackle could very well entice the Chiefs. Not only is Kansas City just an infinitely better-run organization that might be able to mine better play out of him, but Robinson has actually been one of the better pass-blockers in the league at tackle. It's been largely his run blocking that has troubled him.
That's something that Andy Reid and the Chiefs could absolutely live with, especially if they believe that they could improve his run blocking with better coaching. Protecting Mahomes is priority No. 1, and Robinson has proven more than capable of that.
Moreover for the Chiefs, it would put them in a near perfect position. They don't have to give up an arm and a leg to get Robinson in the building and, even if he were to suffer another injury and miss time, Morris and Suamataia are still in the building. And you feel much more confident in their ability to be spot starters as opposed to the primary option.
This is a trade that's an absolute win for the Chiefs. For the Jaguars, though, it comes up a bit short. Especially trading with Kansas City, the leading contender in the conference they reside in, you'd want to get a bit more in return. That's also before throwing in the notion of Jacksonville needing to protect Trevor Lawrence.
In the end, this is a deal that I could see happening. But if it did, it's also a deal I would consider the Chiefs the winners of.