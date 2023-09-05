NFL Uniform Schedule 2023: When will Eagles, Seahawks and more wear alternate, throwback jerseys?
The Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are wearing their throwback uniforms this season. Here's when they will be wearing them.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 NFL season is finally upon us. On Thursday, Sept. 7, the Kansas City Chiefs open up things up as the defending Super Bowl champions, as they take on the Detroit Lions. After Thursday? A full slate of games on Sunday, Sept. 10. That's right, football until after Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11, 2024.
With the big season upon us, fans are probably studying up on their favorite teams, such as depth charts and their schedules. Speaking of schedules, fans may be wondering what kind of uniforms their favorite teams will be wearing this season. There is excitement after all, as the NFL has lifted its ban on teams only using one helmet. With that, it has allowed teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Seattle Seahawks to bring back their popular throwback uniforms.
Without further ado, here are the alternate and throwback uniform schedules for all 32 NFL teams.
Arizona Cardinals uniform schedule 2023
The Arizona Cardinals will not be wearing any particular throwback uniforms this year. However, they will be sporting their newly designed kits, which look eerily similar to the Ohio State Buckeyes uniform.
While they will wear their primary red home and white away uniforms, they also have black alternate uniforms. However, there is no word as to when they will wear them this season.
Atlanta Falcons uniform schedule 2023
The Atlanta Falcons have sported their throwback black uniforms, but they were unable to wear the popular red helmets like they did in the past. Well, with alternate helmets allowed to be worn again, they will do just that for three games.
Atlanta will wear the red helmets in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, Week 6 against the Washington Commanders, and Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints.
Baltimore Ravens uniform schedule 2023
As of this writing, there is no official word as to when the Baltimore Ravens will wear their alternate uniforms.
Buffalo Bills uniform schedule 2023
As of this writing, there is no set uniform schedule for the Buffalo Bills.
Carolina Panthers uniform schedule 2023
The Carolina Panthers won't wear throwback uniforms in 2023. They will, however, wear their alternate blue uniforms twice in the upcoming season. Those games will be in Week 6 vs. the Miami Dolphins and Week 13 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Chicago Bears uniform schedule 2023
As of this writing, there is no set uniform schedule for the Chicago Bears.
Cincinnati Bengals uniform schedule 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals debuted their "White Bengal" uniforms, which included a white helmet with tiger stripes. The Bengals will wear the uniforms in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams and Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cincinnati will also wear their alternate orange uniforms in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cleveland Browns uniform schedule 2023
The Cleveland Browns are switching up their helmets for the 2023 season. They will wear white alternate helmets alongside their throwback uniforms. The Browns will wear these new helmets in Week 2 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 6 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and Week 17 vs. the New York Jets.
Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule 2023
Last year, the Dallas Cowboys brought back their throwback uniforms from the 1960s for their Thanksgiving Day game against the rival New York Giants. They will bring back these uniforms once again in 2023.
It is currently unknown as to when the Cowboys will wear them again.
Denver Broncos uniform schedule 2023
The Denver Broncos were one of many teams to introduce an alternate helmet. For 2023, they are going to wear their "Snowcapped" alternate helmets, which feature the retro Broncos logo on a white helmet. They will wear these helmets with their color rush uniforms. Fans can see these in Week 5 against the New York Jets and Week 16 against the New England Patriots.
Denver will also wear alternate navy uniforms in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit Lions uniform schedule 2023
The Detroit Lions normally wear their 1930s throwback uniforms, which features their signature blue jerseys with silver block numbering, and silver pants with plain silver helmet. It's unknown when they will wear these, but the team normally does in their annual Thanksgiving Day game.
Detroit also unveiled a new blue helmet with their throwback 1960's team logo. They will wear these helmets with their alternate gray uniforms in Week 8 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders and Week 18 vs. the Minnesota Vikings.
Green Bay Packers uniform schedule 2023
As of this writing, there is no set uniform schedule for the Green Bay Packers.
Houston Texans uniform schedule 2023
The Houston Texans revealed that they will wear their "Battle Red" helmets for three games this season. So far, there is only one confirmed game, and that is Week 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans will also wear their red jerseys for that game.
Indianapolis Colts uniform schedule 2023
The Indianapolis Colts unveiled brand-new alternate uniforms. They have been dubbed "Indiana Nights." The uniforms feature blue jerseys and pants, with a heather pattern. Additionally, the Colts will wear black helmets with the uniforms.
Indianapolis will wear the "Indiana Nights" uniforms for their Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns.
Jacksonville Jaguars uniform schedule 2023
As of this writing, there is no set uniform schedule for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Kansas City Chiefs uniform schedule 2023
As of this writing, there is no set uniform schedule for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders uniform schedule 2023
As of this writing, there is no set uniform schedule for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Los Angeles Chargers uniform schedule 2023
The Los Angeles Chargers primarily wear their powder blue home uniforms and white away uniforms. However, they will wear two alternate uniforms in 2023.
In Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens, the Chargers will wear their navy uniforms. In Week 14 against the Denver Broncos, the Chargers will wear royal blue uniforms.
Los Angeles Rams uniform schedule 2023
The Los Angeles Rams will wear their "Bone" uniforms in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons and Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Miami Dolphins uniform schedule 2023
The Miami Dolphins will wear two throwback uniforms in 2023 -- aqua and white, based on their 1972 uniforms. The aqua uniforms will be worn in Week 8 against the New England Patriots, and the white uniforms in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Minnesota Vikings uniform schedule 2023
The Minnesota Vikings are bringing back their "Vikings Classic" uniforms. That is the deep purple uniforms that they wore in the 1960s and 1970s, during their trips to Super Bowls 9 and 11.
Vikings fans won't have to wait long to see these uniforms on the gridiron, as they will wear them in the home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
New England Patriots uniform schedule 2023
The New England Patriots may be known for their navy blue uniforms, but their most popular has got to be the red jerseys with the "Pat the Patriot" white helmet. This is the first time that Pat the Patriot will be on the helmet in over 10 years. Now, when are they wearing them?
New England's red alternate uniforms will be worn in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins and Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
New Orleans Saints uniform schedule 2023
As of this writing, there is no set uniform schedule for the 2023 season.
New York Giants uniform schedule 2023
The New York Giants will wear their throwback uniforms in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders and in Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers.
New York's "Color Rush" uniforms will make their return for the 2023 season, and they will be worn in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills.
New York Jets uniform schedule 2023
The New York Jets have a new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the team decided to unveil a new alternate uniform. Specifically, their "Legacy White" throwback uniforms that they wore from 1979 until 1989. These will be worn in the season-opener against the Buffalo Bills and Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Philadelphia Eagles uniform schedule 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back their "Kelly Green" uniforms, much to the delight of the fanbase. The Eagles will wear these in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins and Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills.
Pittsburgh Steelers uniform schedule 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers will wear their 1970 throwback uniforms this upcoming season, much like in years past. They look like the normal Steelers uniforms, but these have white block numbering as opposed to their current style.
As of this writing, there is no update as to when they will wear these throwbacks in 2023.
San Francisco 49ers uniform schedule 2023
When it comes to the San Francisco 49ers, you can't beat the classics. Specifically, their 1994 home and road jerseys, complete with block lettering. In fact, the 49ers asked the league if they could wear the white road 1994 uniforms in Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but were denied.
The 49ers will wear the home 1994 uniforms in Week 3 against the New York Giants and on Christmas Day against the Baltimore Ravens. They will wear the road 1994 uniforms on Thanksgiving against the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle Seahawks uniform schedule 2023
The Seahawks unveiled their former royal blue and silver uniforms, which are an homage to their time playing in the Kingdome. The team even unveiled a 1990's 1990s-style website, including the dialup sound effects.
As for when they will wear the uniforms, that will be in Week 8 when they host the Cleveland Browns.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform schedule 2023
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't worn the throwback "Creamsicle" uniforms since the 2012 season. 11 years later, they have made a comeback, much to the delight of Bucs fans. But when are they wearing them?
In Week 6, the Buccaneers will wear these popular uniforms when they face the Detroit Lions.
Tennessee Titans uniform schedule 2023
When it comes to the most popular uniforms in NFL history, it's the Houston Oilers. Come on, the sky blue, red, and white uniforms really pop when you see them in person or on the television. Now, the Titans have brought them back.
You can check out the Oilers uniforms in the team's Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons and Week 15 against the Houston Texans.
Washington Commanders uniform schedule 2023
The Washington Commanders will wear their alternate black uniforms in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears and Week 11 against the New York Giants.