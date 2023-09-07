NFL Week 1: Who is playing on 'Sunday Night Football'?
Here is everything you need to know for this week's Sunday Night Football matchup, the first of the 2023-24 NFL season.
By Jakob Ashlin
The NFL regular season is officially here! Sunday's slate will include 14 games, and the action will be capped off with this season's first edition of "Sunday Night Football". Let's take a look at everything you need to know for the game.
Who plays on SNF?
Matchup: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants
The Cowboys will take on the Giants in an NFC East clash. Both teams made the playoffs last season. Under new head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants overcame injury problems and marched to a 9-7-1 record. Meanwhile, the Cowboys continued their pattern of recent regular season success with a 12-5 record.
Last season, the two teams met twice. The Cowboys were victorious in both matchups. In Week 3, backup quarterback Cooper Rush filled in for the injured Dak Prescott. Rush had a solid outing, throwing for 215 yards and one touchdown. Tony Pollard was explosive on the ground, rushing for 105 yards. Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence was dominant, recording three sacks.
In Week 12, Prescott returned, but their rushing attack, once again, led the way with 169 yards and two touchdowns. Edge rusher Micah Parsons also came up with a pair of sacks, as they held on to a 28-20 victory.
Quarterback Daniel Jones will be the x-factor for the Giants. Last season, he posted a 72.9 passer rating against Dallas. That number was well below his season average of 92.5, and it was his second-lowest mark against any opponent. On Sunday, he will need to rise to the occasion against a talented Cowboys defense.
NFL Week 1: SNF time, channel, stream
Date: Sept. 10, 2023
Time: 8:20 p.m. EDT
Channel: NBC
Stream: Peacock
With the exception of Week 16, all "Sunday Night Football" broadcasts will follow a similar schedule. At the moment, they are slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast on NBC.
If you do not have NBC, you can stream Sunday's game on Peacock.