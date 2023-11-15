NFL Week 11 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
1. Washington Commanders (vs. Giants)
Despite being two games under .500, there’s still some hope for Ron Rivera’s team this year. The biggest disappointment in Washington has not been quarterback Sam Howell, but it’s been the play of the Commanders’ defense. It’s a unit that has been stunningly deficient more times than not.
A group that allowed the third-fewest total yards in the NFL and a unit that was ranked fourth in the league vs. the pass has given up the fourth-most total yards and passing yards in the NFL this season. Jack Del Rio’s defense is also a dismal 21st when it comes to the run. Washington has given up 27 offensive TDs and only the Denver Broncos (27.5) have allowed more points per game (27.4).
It’s for those numerous reasons that the offensively-challenged New York Giants might be able to take advantage of the situation. The cellar dwellers in the NFC East have the league’s worst offense and are averaging an NFL-low 11.8 points per game. However, a shaky defensive unit can make the worst of offensive attacks look respectable.
It’s also worth noting that under head coach Brian Daboll and including the 2022 postseason, the Giants are 2-7-1 vs. their NFC East neighbors. Four of those losses have come to the Cowboys and three of those setbacks were at the hands of the Eagles. However, the Giants are 2-0-1 vs. Washington since 2022.