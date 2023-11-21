3 NFL teams on upset alert in Week 12 on Sunday
2. Denver Broncos (vs. Browns)
There’s that funny rule that the NFL playoffs are slated after the entire regular season is played. Who would have thought that, after the Denver Broncos got off to a 1-5 start this season, Sean Payton’s club would be two games out of first place in the AFC West with seven weeks to go?
During their current four-game winning streak, Denver has knocked off the Packers, Chiefs, Bills and Vikings. The latter three clubs on that list all boast winning records and were division champions in 2022. With a 5-5 record, the Broncos have equaled their victory total of last season. In their last four outings, the club has surrendered just 68 points. That is obviously a far cry from a club that was lambasted 70-20 in Week 3 at Miami.
Getting win number five in a row doesn’t figure to be easy. The Broncos defense is an improving unit, while Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns are giving up the fewest total yards and passing yards per game in the league.
Russell Wilson has worked some of his magic in recent weeks. Denver’s running game has also made some noise lately. However, it may be a bit of a surprise that Payton’s club is a slight favorite here given Cleveland’s 7-3 record.