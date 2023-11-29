NFL Week 13 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
The NFC North could be the source of multiple upsets in Week 13.
There were more than a few surprises last week, mainly because nine of the 16 road teams came away with a victory. That included a pair of shockers at Detroit and at Minnesota as the Packers and Bears, respectively, came up with important wins away from home.
There are only 13 games this week. Two of the three selections here once again involve teams from the NFC North. All three teams on upset alert are road favorites this Sunday.
3. Detroit Lions (at Saints)
Dan Campbell’s 8-3 team remains atop the NFC North. Dennis Allen’s 5-6 club is tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the best record in the NFC South. However, both the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints come off losses this past week.
Detroit’s defense has really taken its lumps the last three games. After rallying to beat the Chargers and Bears, those issues caught up with them on Thanksgiving Day vs. Green Bay. The Packers rolled up 377 total yards and the Lions failed to come up with a sack or a takeaway. Add in three lost fumbles by Jared Goff (1 returned for a touchdown) and Campbell’s team lost its third game of the season.
The Saints were supposed to be one of the better defensive units in the league, but the inability to stop the run has really been an issue as of late. They allowed the Falcons to run for 228 yards last Sunday.
Both defenses are struggling. All told, this could be a tricky game for the NFC North frontrunners.