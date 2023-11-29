NFL Week 13 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
The NFC North could be the source of multiple upsets in Week 13.
2. Atlanta Falcons (at Jets)
Last Sunday at home, Arthur Smith’s team remained perfect in their division (3-0) with a 24-15 win over the visiting Saints. Led by rookie running back Bijan Robinson, Atlanta racked up 228 yards on the ground. Robinson scored via the run and the pass. Safety Jessie Bates III returned a Derek Carr interception 92 yards for a touchdown as the Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak.
The bad news? Quarterback Desmond Ridder threw two more interceptions. That could play right in the hands of the New York Jets, a team amongst the NFL leaders with 19 takeaways. That includes a dozen interceptions.
Sure, Robert Saleh’s team is in freefall. It has followed a three-game winning streak with four consecutive losses. The Jets have been limited to 13 or fewer points in five consecutive games and their offensive unit has produced only 10 touchdowns in 11 contests.
It looks bad for the Green and White. That is unless you consider that the Ridder has had all sorts of issues with ball security. He’s been sacked 25 times, thrown more interceptions (8) than touchdown passes (7) and lost six of his seven fumbles. The young signal-caller has 14 of Atlanta’s 18 turnovers.
The Jets’ defense can create problems for any team in the league. Keep in mind this is still the only club to defeat the Eagles this season.