NFL Week 15 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
With the 2023 NFL season entering the final stretch, these three teams need to maintain focus in Week 15, or risk being upset by inferior opponents.
There are only two teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention so far this season. The 1-12 Carolina Panthers and 3-10 New England Patriots won’t be making any postseason plans for 2023. It was 20 years ago that the franchises collided in a thrilling Super Bowl won by Bill Belichick’s team, 32-29.
So much for going down memory lane. All six teams featured here are still mathematically alive for a playoff berth, some more mathematically than others.
The three home squads, all favored on Sunday, listed figure to have their hands full with clubs that all pulled off surprises a week ago.
3. New Orleans Saints (vs. Giants)
Last Sunday at the Superdome, Dennis Allen’s team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 28-6 victory over the rival Panthers. Despite the lopsided score, the Saints’ offense gained just 207 total yards, while the New Orleans’ defense was gashed on the ground once again. Carolina ran for 204 yards against Allen’s club, which has given up 131.5 yards per game on the ground this season.
The New York Giants have been a major disappointment this year after reaching the playoffs in 2022. However, Brian Daboll’s club has won three straight games, including Monday night’s thriller over the improved Packers. Saquon Barkley could be the catalyst to a road win for Big Blue.