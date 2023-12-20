NFL Week 16 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
It’s been a pretty wild season to date and some of the league’s better teams have already been bitten by the upset bug this year. Which three clubs should be wary in Week 16?
Because of the way the NFL schedule lays out for Week 16, there’s not a full menu to choose from when it comes to this week’s Sunday upset alert.
There’s a Thursday night game at SoFi Stadium between the Saints and Rams. There is also a Saturday doubleheader as the Steelers host the Bengals and the Chargers take on the visiting Bills. Finally, there’s a Christmas tripleheader, highlighted by the Ravens/49ers clash at San Francisco.
Hence, the field has been narrowed to 10 contests. Never fear, because here are some thoughts on three favorites that need to be very aware of the opposition this week.
New York Jets (vs. Commanders)
When you have the 32nd-ranked defense in the league and have given up the most points in the NFL, it’s easy to think that any offense, no matter its struggles, would have some success against Ron Rivera’s Washington Commanders.
Then again, Rivera’s opposition this week is a team that has gained the fewest total yards in the league. The New York Jets were shut out last week at Miami, 30-0. Quarterbacks Zach Wilson (1) and Trevor Siemian (3) teamed for four turnovers and sacked a combined six times. Robert Saleh’s offensive unit has produced just 13 touchdowns in 14 games.
It’s hard to imagine that any team is favored in this interconference clash. It’s worth noting that three of Washington’s four wins this season have come on the road.