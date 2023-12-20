NFL Week 16 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
It’s been a pretty wild season to date and some of the league’s better teams have already been bitten by the upset bug this year. Which three clubs should be wary in Week 16?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Jaguars)
This battle in the Sunshine State is huge for a pair of teams that appear to be headed in opposite directions. The Jacksonville Jaguars, losers of three consecutive games, are technically atop the AFC South over Indianapolis and Houston. All three teams own identical 8-6 records, but Doug Pederson’s struggling club owns a combined 3-1 record vs. the Colts (2-0) and Texans (1-1).
In the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints both own 7-7 records. Todd Bowles’ club, winners of three straight games, has the edge for now thanks to a 3-1 divisional mark. The Bucs host the Saints in Week 17, but that’s a story for another time.
Baker Mayfield and company certainly opened some eyes last week with an impressive 34-20 win at Lambeau Field. He overcame five sacks and a lost fumble to connect on 22-of-28 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns. Tampa offense rolled up 452 total yards on the Packers’ defense.
On the other hand, the Jaguars continued their recent slide. Trevor Lawrence continues to struggle with ball security, and the Jacksonville defense can’t seem to slow anyone down unless it comes up with a takeaway. Pederson’s club gave up 251 yards rushing (204 in the second half) in Sunday night’s 23-7 loss to the Ravens.
The Buccaneers are a one-point favorite, so it’s anyone’s guess this week. But keep in mind that six of the team’s eight wins this season have come away from Jacksonville, two of those victories in London.