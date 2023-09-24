Fansided

NFL Week 3 2023 full schedule

It's Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Season. Intriguing matchups and big names all come into question as we reach end of the first quarter of the season.

By Sravan Gannavarapu

Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars / Mike Carlson/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season came and went. It's now Week 3 and by this time, there should be a clear idea of who is ready to play and who is not.

Thursday Night Football featured the San Francisco 49ers hosting the New York Giants. The 49ers once again hit the magic 30 ball as they sent Big Blue packing 30-12. That wasn't the most embarrassing New York sports moment of the week, however. See Stephen A. Smith's first pitch for greater explanation. Hint: It's not good.

But back to football. New York's other squad, the Jets, will welcome the Patriots to town, with New England on a 14-game win streak vs. Gang Green. 15 in a row? Maybe. That would send Mike Greenberg, Rex Ryan, Rich Eisen, and several other Jets fans over the edge. Speaking of over-the-edge, how about the Chicago Bears?

A week that couldn't be crazier, with the resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams, combined with the raid at Halas Hall and Justin Fields' coaching comments, the Bears get a date with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, in Arrowhead. Ouch.

Meanwhile, Dallas is without Trevon Diggs as they take on Arizona. Washington gets a real test with Buffalo and Josh Allen coming to town, along with DMV native Stefon Diggs. Baltimore and Indianapolis reignite history when they meet up as Lamar Jackson faces Minshew mania.

Sunday Night Football features an old-school battle as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit Sin City to take on the Raiders. A Super Bowl LVI rematch on Monday night with Cincinnati hosting the LA Rams, but if Joe Burrow is unable to go, the Jungle won't be jumping as much. Additionally, the Monday night fun continues with Baker Mayfield and the Bucs taking on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

NFL Week 3 2023 full schedule

Here's a look at the Week 3 Schedule, starting with Thursday Night Football and what's happening Sunday and Monday Night. There's a lot of intriguing matchups to keep an eye out for as you make your wagers and bets.

Day

Away team

Home team

Time

Channel

Thursday, Sept. 21

New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers

8:15 p.m.

Amazon Prime

Sunday, Sept. 24

Atlanta Falcons

Detroit Lions

1:00 PM

FOX

Sunday, Sept. 24

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 PM

FOX

Sunday, Sept. 24

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

1:00 PM

FOX

Sunday, Sept. 24

New Orleans Saints

Green Bay Packers

1:00 PM

FOX

Sunday, Sept. 24

New England Patriots

New York Jets

1:00 PM

CBS

Sunday, Sept. 24

Buffalo Bills

Washington Commanders

1:00 PM

CBS

Sunday, Sept. 24

Denver Broncos

Miami Dolphins

1:00 PM

CBS

Sunday, Sept. 24

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

1:00 PM

CBS

Sunday, Sept. 24

Indianapolis Colts

Baltimore Ravens

1:00 PM

CBS

Sunday, Sept. 24

Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks

4:05 PM

CBS

Sunday, Sept. 24

Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs

4:25 PM

FOX

Sunday, Sept. 24

Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals

4:25 PM

FOX

Sunday, Sept. 24

Pittsburgh Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders

8:20 PM

NBC

Monday, Sept. 25

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7:15 PM

ABC

Monday, Sept. 25

Los Angeles Rams

Cincinnati Bengals

8:15 PM

ESPN

Next. SL - Full picks and predictions NFL 2023. Full NFL schedule 2023: Picks and predictions for every game. dark

Home/NFL Schedule