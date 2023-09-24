NFL Week 3 2023 full schedule
It's Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Season. Intriguing matchups and big names all come into question as we reach end of the first quarter of the season.
Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season came and went. It's now Week 3 and by this time, there should be a clear idea of who is ready to play and who is not.
Thursday Night Football featured the San Francisco 49ers hosting the New York Giants. The 49ers once again hit the magic 30 ball as they sent Big Blue packing 30-12. That wasn't the most embarrassing New York sports moment of the week, however. See Stephen A. Smith's first pitch for greater explanation. Hint: It's not good.
But back to football. New York's other squad, the Jets, will welcome the Patriots to town, with New England on a 14-game win streak vs. Gang Green. 15 in a row? Maybe. That would send Mike Greenberg, Rex Ryan, Rich Eisen, and several other Jets fans over the edge. Speaking of over-the-edge, how about the Chicago Bears?
A week that couldn't be crazier, with the resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams, combined with the raid at Halas Hall and Justin Fields' coaching comments, the Bears get a date with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, in Arrowhead. Ouch.
Meanwhile, Dallas is without Trevon Diggs as they take on Arizona. Washington gets a real test with Buffalo and Josh Allen coming to town, along with DMV native Stefon Diggs. Baltimore and Indianapolis reignite history when they meet up as Lamar Jackson faces Minshew mania.
Sunday Night Football features an old-school battle as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit Sin City to take on the Raiders. A Super Bowl LVI rematch on Monday night with Cincinnati hosting the LA Rams, but if Joe Burrow is unable to go, the Jungle won't be jumping as much. Additionally, the Monday night fun continues with Baker Mayfield and the Bucs taking on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.
NFL Week 3 2023 full schedule
Here's a look at the Week 3 Schedule, starting with Thursday Night Football and what's happening Sunday and Monday Night. There's a lot of intriguing matchups to keep an eye out for as you make your wagers and bets.
Day
Away team
Home team
Time
Channel
Thursday, Sept. 21
New York Giants
San Francisco 49ers
8:15 p.m.
Amazon Prime
Sunday, Sept. 24
Atlanta Falcons
Detroit Lions
1:00 PM
FOX
Sunday, Sept. 24
Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 PM
FOX
Sunday, Sept. 24
Los Angeles Chargers
Minnesota Vikings
1:00 PM
FOX
Sunday, Sept. 24
New Orleans Saints
Green Bay Packers
1:00 PM
FOX
Sunday, Sept. 24
New England Patriots
New York Jets
1:00 PM
CBS
Sunday, Sept. 24
Buffalo Bills
Washington Commanders
1:00 PM
CBS
Sunday, Sept. 24
Denver Broncos
Miami Dolphins
1:00 PM
CBS
Sunday, Sept. 24
Tennessee Titans
Cleveland Browns
1:00 PM
CBS
Sunday, Sept. 24
Indianapolis Colts
Baltimore Ravens
1:00 PM
CBS
Sunday, Sept. 24
Carolina Panthers
Seattle Seahawks
4:05 PM
CBS
Sunday, Sept. 24
Chicago Bears
Kansas City Chiefs
4:25 PM
FOX
Sunday, Sept. 24
Dallas Cowboys
Arizona Cardinals
4:25 PM
FOX
Sunday, Sept. 24
Pittsburgh Steelers
Las Vegas Raiders
8:20 PM
NBC
Monday, Sept. 25
Philadelphia Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7:15 PM
ABC
Monday, Sept. 25
Los Angeles Rams
Cincinnati Bengals
8:15 PM
ESPN