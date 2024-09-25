NFL Week 4 picks, predictions for every game (straight-up and ATS): Chiefs, Steelers remain undefeated
By Kinnu Singh
The 2024 season has gotten off to an unpredictable and chaotic start. Some of the teams expected to be in contention for the Lombardi Trophy have already found themselves in dire straits. Others, who appeared to have no chance of reaching Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, have emerged as legitimate threats.
The struggles of young quarterbacks was one of the lone constants across the league through the first two weeks of the season. There were high expectations for the record-setting number of quarterbacks were drafted in the top-15 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, but none of them put together overwhelmingly positive performances.
In Week 3, offenses began to pick up the pace a bit. The Washington Commanders buried the Cincinnati Bengals into a 0-3 record with a stellar performance from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams erupted for his first career game with 300-plus passing yards. for game with more than 300 passing yards
After a few inconsistent performances, only five teams remain undefeated. The Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, have scraped by. The Buffalo Bills have overcome offseason losses with heroic performances from quarterback Josh Allen. The Seattle Seahawks have leaned on their defense under new head coach Mike Macdonald. The Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers have thrived with newcomers Sam Darnold and Justin Fields, respectively.
Moving ahead, games will only grow in their significance and magnitude. Here's a look at what to expect from all 16 matchups in Week 4.
NFL Week 4 Matchup
Straight-Up Pick
ATS Pick
Cowboys at Giants (TNF)
Cowboys
Cowboys -5.5
Bengals at Panthers
Bengals
Bengals -4.5
Broncos at Jets
Jets
Broncos +7.5
Saints at Falcons
Falcons
Falcons -1.5
Jaguars at Texans
Texans
Texans -7
Steelers at Colts
Steelers
Steelers -1.5
Rams at Bears
Rams
Rams +2.5
Eagles at Buccaneers
Eagles
Eagles -2.5
Vikings at Packers
Vikings
Vikings +2.5
Patriots at 49ers
49ers
Patriots +10
Commanders at Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals -3.5
Browns at Raiders
Browns
Browns -1.5
Chiefs at Chargers
Chiefs
Chargers +8.5
Bills at Ravens
Ravens
Ravens -2.5
Titans at Dolphins
Titans
Titans -1.5
Seahawks at Lions
Lions
Lions -4.5
Toughest NFL Week 4 predictions to make
Seahawks at Lions (-4.5)
The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions have quietly produced some of those most action-packed and dramatic offensive battles in recent years. In Week 2 of the 2023 season, the Seahawks emerged victorious in a 37-31 overtime victory at Ford Field. Seattle also managed to squeak out a 48-45 victory in Week 4 of the 2022 season.
Although Geno Smith has only scored 3 touchdowns this season, he has kept the offense moving with a 74.8 percent completion rating. Seattle's defense has done the rest, helping the team earn a 3-0 record through three games. Jared Goff has led the Lions to join an average of 20.6 points per game, also with 3 touchdown passes. While neither offense is operating at full strength just yet, these offenses have a way of bringing the best out of each other. As Smith and Goff trade haymakers, it's difficult to tell which team will manage to land the most blows in the fourth quarter.
Titans at Dolphins (-1.5)
This game may ultimately come down to which quarterback will play worse. Dolphins third-string quarterback Tim Boyle entered the Week 3 matchup against the Seahawks after Skylar Thompson left early with a rib injury. Although the Dolphins signed Tyler Hundley from the Ravens practice squad, it's unclear which quarterback will make the start.
Meanwhile, Will Levis has consistently found a way to make sure the Tennessee Titans lost each of their three games this season. It seems that his propensity for poor decision-making is incurable, as he has already compiled five interceptions this season. In Week 3, the Packers sacked him eight times.
With such poor quarterback play, this game will likely be a low-scoring affair, which means it could remain competitive and come down to the final few drives. Ultimately, give the edge to the team that has had some consistency at quarterback, even if it is hard to trust Levis at this point.
Easiest NFL Week 4 pick on the board
Cowboys at Giants (-5.5)
The Dallas Cowboys have received a lot of criticism for their back-to-back home losses to the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens, and most of it is well-deserved. There are legitimate concerns about the Cowboys run defense and their rushing attack on offense, but they are still an easy pick in Week 4. After all, they aren't facing Alvin Kamara or Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson this week. Instead, they'll take on the New York Giants tandem of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Devin Singletary.
Although this is a divisional matchup on a short week, Dallas has found success against the Giants in their most recent matchups. Last season, the Cowboys defeated the Giants 40-0 on the road and then 49-17 at home in Week 10. With a short turnaround since their gutwrenching loss to the Ravens, this game gives Dallas an opportunity to lick their wounds and get back on track quickly.