NFL Week 3 picks, predictions for every game (straight-up and ATS): Saints roll on
Coming into our NFL Week 3 picks and predictions looks absolutely nothing like I or many other people thought it was going to. That starts with two surprise 2-0 teams, the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings, who could honestly be argued as the two most impressive teams through two weeks.
The Saints beating down the Panthers wasn't all that shocking in the opener — especially now that Carolina has benched Bryce Young — but doing the same to the Dallas Cowboys in AT&T Stadium was a statement. Derek Carr is playing the best football of his career under Klint Kubiak's direction, Alvin Kamara is living in the end zone, and even the defense is playing well.
Brian Flores' defense in Minnesota has also been phenomenal, completely vexing Brock Purdy and the 49ers last week to stay undefeated. But shouts to Sam Darnold and Kevin O'Connell, who have survived the loss of Kirk Cousins and then J.J. McCarthy's injury to get this thing rolling in a massive way that can't be ignored.
Will these hot starts continue, though? Or has this all been just a blip on the radar? I guess you'll have to dive into our NFL Week 3 picks and predictions for every game as we tackle all 16 contests both straight-up and against the spread.
2024 NFL Picks Straight-Up Record: 20-12 | ATS Record: 18-14-0
NFL Week 3 predictions: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game
NFL Week 3 Matchup
Straight-Up Pick
ATS Pick
Patriots at Jets (TNF)
Jets
Jets -6.5
Giants at Browns
Browns
Browns -6.5
Bears at Colts
Bears
Bears +1.5
Texans at Vikings
Vikings
Vikings +2.5
Eagles at Saints
Saints
Saints -2.5
Chargers at Steelers
Chargers
Chargers +1.5
Broncos at Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers -6.5
Packers at Titans
Packers
Packers +2.5
Panthers at Raiders
Raiders
Raiders -5.5
Dolphins at Seahawks
Seahawks
Dolphins +4.5
Lions at Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals +3
Ravens at Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys +1.5
49ers at Rams
49ers
Rams +7.5
Chiefs at Falcons (SNF)
Chiefs
Falcons +3.5
Jaguars at Bills (MNF)
Bills
Bills -4.5
Commanders at Bengals (MNF)
Bengals
Commanders +7.5
Toughest NFL Week 3 predictions to make
Lions at Cardinals (+3)
Maybe I'm just having a hard time reading the Detroit Lions to start this season, which I honestly didn't see coming. Perhaps the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is only further complicating that feeling but it persists. Then you have a Cardinals team that pushed a potentially great team in the Bills in Week 1 then wallopped the Rams in Week 2.
For me, it seems like the Lions just simply might be getting their feet a little more wet this season. The Cardinals, meanwhile, seem like they're more comfortable in their current spot. So that's why I landed on taking Arizona straight-up and with the points, even if I don't feel totally confident in it.
Ravens at Cowboys (+1.5)
Suffice it to say that Week 2 wasn't what either the Baltimore Ravens or Dallas Cowboys were looking for. The former moved to a dismal 0-2 with a surprise loss to the Raiders, a team that should have no business playing with the Ravens. But we also saw the Cowboys get steamrolled by the new-look Saints that we've already discussed. So what gives in Week 3?
The Ravens offensive line and their overall scheme at this point doesn't seem like the type that gives Dallas issues in the way New Orleans did. That edge along with Dak Prescott still playing well makes me lean toward the Cowboys but, again, not something I'm feeling exceptionally confident in.
Easiest NFL Week 3 pick on the board
Broncos at Buccaneers (-6.5)
This could not be more obvious to me and how this number is under a touchdown seems truly ludicrous. Bo Nix has shown no reason to trust him, Baker Mayfield has shown every reason to trust him and the entirety of the Bucs offense, and now we also have Todd Bowles being ready to unleash an assault on the Broncos rookie quarterback and potentially force him into more mistakes.
Because I'm saying this, go ahead and get ready for Nix's breakout performance. However, based on what we know about these teams after two weeks and historically, it simply doesn't seem like this is a fair fight and Tampa Bay should take this one running away.