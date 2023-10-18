NFL Week 7 Byes: Every team that's off this week
A brief look at every team on a bye during Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
By Luke Norris
As hard as it may be to believe, we're already a third of the way through the 2023 NFL season, as six weeks are officially in the books.
To kick off the second third of this current campaign, we'll see six teams take their bye in Week 7, the most we've seen in a single week thus far, and just one of two times we'll get that amount. Week 13 will also see six teams take a break.
Here's a quick look at the teams with Week 7 byes.
NFL Week 7 byes
- Carolina Panthers (0-6)
- Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)
- Dallas Cowboys (4-2)
- Houston Texans (3-3)
- New York Jets (3-3)
- Tennessee Titans (2-4)
The Carolina Panthers were blown out by the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, giving them four double-digit losses on the year. They'll look to pick up their first victory when they resume their season in Week 8 against the Houston Texans.
The Cincinnati Bengals got back to .500 with a hard-fought win over the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday. But Joe Burrow & Co. could easily go right back under in Week 8 as they'll continue their campaign with a Week 8 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
While not necessarily a must-win game for the Dallas Cowboys, this past Monday's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers certainly had that feel to it. A week after getting blown out by the Niners, America's Team got back to their winning ways with a gutsy three-point win to get to 4-2. The Cowboys will host the LA Rams in Week 8.
At 3-3, the Houston Texans are one of the most pleasant surprises of this 2023 NFL season. And following their bye week, we'll get to see C.J. Stroud take on the man drafted just ahead of him, Bryce Young, as the Texans visit the Panthers in Week 8.
Speaking of surprises, the New York Jets certainly pulled one off in Week 6 as they took down the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Robert Saleh's squad will resume their surprising season in Week 8 with one of those weird road games at home as they technically visit the New York Giants.
With Ryan Tannehill nursing a high ankle sprain, the Tennessee Titans will use their bye week to prepare Malik Willis and Will Levis for Week 8 action against the Atlanta Falcons, as it's unknown whether Tannehill will be ready to go.