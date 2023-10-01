NFL Winners and Losers from Week 4: Bills make statement, Bengals hit rock bottom
The fourth week of NFL football has arrived. Who stands out, for reasons good and bad?
NFL Week 4 loser: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase
Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase made beautiful music at LSU. Over the last few years, they have made beautiful music in Cincinnati. The Bengals fell to 1-3 on the season with an ugly 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, however, and the once sacred connection at the heart of the Bengals' offense felt more fractured than ever before.
It was another pedestrian game for the never-pedestrian Chase (seven receptions on nine targets for 73 yards). Burrow was operating at dumpster-fire levels once again, completing 20-of-30 passes for 165 yards.
The calf injury is the real culprit here. Burrow hasn't suddenly forgotten how to play football, but the Bengals were supposed to contend this season. It's hard to contend after a 1-3 start.
After the game, Chase's frustration when talking to reporters was visible.
Cincinnati is running out of time to figure this out. It may be time to let Burrow rest and chalk up 2023 to a disappointing gap year.
NFL Week 4 winner: Jake Elliott
Is there a more reliable leg in football?
Jake Elliott, the ultimate pro at kicker, aced a 54-yard field goal in overtime to seal the Philadelphia Eagles' 34-31 victory over the Washington Commanders. The kick moves Philadelphia to 4-0, the first team in the NFL to reach that mark. The Dolphins' loss today means there isn't a single undefeated team left in the AFC.