NFL Winners and Losers from Week 2: D'Andre Swift soars, Chargers grounded
NFL Week 2 has arrived and there's exciting action across the league. Let's dive into some winners and some losers.
NFL Week 2 loser: Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers made Justin Herbert one of the NFL's highest-paid QBs with a five-year, $262.5 million contract over the summer. It's hard to blame Herbert for the team's woes — 534 yards and three touchdowns across two games — but the Chargers are in an unexpected 0-2 hole to start the season. That's not going to cut it.
There are fingers to point everywhere, from the absence of Austin Ekeler to rampant miscommunication on both sides of the ball. The Chargers managed to keep Ryan Tannehill to a modest 246 passing yards and Derrick Henry was uncharacteristically ineffective on the ground (80 yards on 25 carries), and yet Los Angeles still found itself on the wrong side of 27-24.
The Chargers have a reputation for choking under pressure and fumbling golden opportunities. The Dolphins in Week 1 and now the Titans in Week 2 are solid, respectable opponents, but Los Angeles has to win close games against quality teams if the goal is to contend. If you pay your star QB over $50 million annually, your goal is to contend.
NFL Week 2 winner: Baker Mayfield
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0 under new QB Baker Mayfield. Expectations were naturally low following the departure of future Hall of Famer and seven-time NFL champion Tom Brady, but Mayfield is more than carrying his weight for a team that's not ready to leave the contenders' circle.
Mayfield completed 26-of-34 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs' 27-17 victory over the Chicago Bears. While it's easy to chalk up the Bucs' hot start to the Vikings' undisciplined offense or Justin Fields' complete inadequacy in the pocket, it's hard to win NFL football games. It's time to give the Tampa, and Mayfield, some credit.
There is a lot of talent on the roster still left over from the Brady era. Mike Evans could be playing his last season as a Buccaneer, but he's not going out quietly. He caught six passes for 171 yards and a touchdown Sunday afternoon, emerging (as expected) as Mayfield's favorite target.
Don't look now, but Tampa has some juice.