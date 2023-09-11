NFL Winners and Losers from Week 1: Jordan Love owns Bears, Steelers get embarrassed
Let the overreactions flow! It's NFL Week 1, which means either the sky is falling or your favorite team is Super Bowl-bound.
NFL Week 1 loser: Sean Payton
Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos talked a looooooooot of smack this summer. He was supposed to return the Broncos to their former glory after a disappointing first season with Russell Wilson at the helm. Payton the QB whisperer. Payton the champion. Payton the savior. We heard it all.
Well, the Las Vegas Raiders marched up the mountain and toppled Denver, 17-16, despite high elevation and Payton's alleged genius. Wilson was efficient in the pocket, but he only mustered 177 yards and the offense sputtered.
The Raiders aren't exactly burdened with high expectations after swapping Derek Carr for Jimmy Garoppolo. It's only Week 1 — that caveat applies without exception right now — but yeah. The Broncos didn't exactly reinvent the wheel in Payton's first week and there's no reason to believe they will.
NFL Week 1 winner: Los Angeles Rams
Might be time to scrap the Los Angeles Rams obituaries, folks.
The "rebuilding" Rams dominated the "potential NFC West dark horse" Seattle Seahawks, 30-13. Matthew Stafford tossed a vintage 334 yards with no interceptions. Geno Smith managed 112 yards by comparison.
Rams rookie Puka Nacua, a fifth-round pick, went for 119 receiving yards. So did third-year WR Tutu Atwell. So much for the Cooper Kupp injury panic. The Rams' passing attack hasn't looked this good in a minute. Van Jefferson and Tyler Higbee were involved too. Perhaps it's not quite time for Stetson Bennett just yet.
Aaron Donald also made Geno Smith's life flash before his eyes on national television. Full marks.