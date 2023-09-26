Ball Don't Lie: 3 worst calls from Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season
As it goes every week in the NFL, there were plenty of bad calls during Week 3 of this 2023 campaign. Here's a quick look at three of the worst.
By Luke Norris
Week 3 NFL Worst Calls: Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's phantom "roughing the passer" penalty on Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick took a lot of heat in Week 2 as he's the one who made the tackle that ended Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb's season. And that heat was unwarranted as it was a perfectly legal play that simply happened to result in a terrible injury.
In Week 3, the spotlight was on Fitzpatrick yet again during the Steelers' Sunday Night Football matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, this time for a "roughing the passer" penalty on Jimmy Garoppolo.
Trailing by 16 in the fourth quarter, the Raiders were driving and facing 2nd & 10 on the Steelers' 18-yard line. As Jimmy G dropped back to pass, Fitzpatrick burst through the line and sacked him for what appeared to be a six-yard loss.
But that six-yard loss turned into a nine-yard gain as Fitzpatrick was penalized for "roughing the passer," moving Las Vegas forward half the distance to the goal.
The officials explained to Fitzpatrick that he was flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit. But instant replay, which wasn't used during the game, clearly showed that Fitzpatrick hit Garoppolo's shoulder, not his head.
The Raiders scored a touchdown three plays later, and the ensuing two-point conversion cut the Steelers' lead to eight.
Thankfully for Mike Tomlin & Co, the penalty ultimately didn't matter as Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels apparently forgot how to read a clock as Pittsburgh hung on for a 23-18 win.