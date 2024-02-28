NFLPA survey shows Chiefs have room for improvement despite Super Bowl repeat
The Kansas City Chiefs may have back-to-back Super Bowl wins, but their players are not happy about the lack of improvements to their facilities and training staff.
By Joel Wagler
The new NFLPA survey is out and the Kansas City Chiefs do not grade well, despite two straight Super Bowl wins. In fact, the champs finished 31st of the the 32 NFL teams.
Most of the players' ire seems directed at team owner Clark Hunt, who received a grade of F-, the worst in the league for ownership. Other areas for poor grades include the training staff, the locker room, and food and nutrition.
In only one category did the Chiefs finish better than 18th, that was for the Head Coach, where the Andy Reid earned an A+, the best mark in the league.
Players give Chiefs poor marks in NFLPA survey
Here are the categories and the grades the Chiefs received:
- Treatment of Families - D+ (18th)
- Food/Cafeteria - C- (26th)
- Nutritionist/Dietician - F (31st)
- Locker Room - F (28th)
- Training Room - D (31st)
- Training Staff - F (32nd)
- Weight Room - C+ (23rd)
- Strength Coaches - C+ (27th)
- Team Travel - D (27th)
- Head Coach - A+ (1st)
- Ownership - F- (32nd)
The categories in which the team scored horribly are mostly things ownership could improve and update. Categories like more trainers and staff to help with nutritional plans, plus the locker room and weight room, all fall on ownership.
Clearly, the players do not feel Hunt spends enough in these areas, despite the team's dynastic run over the last six seasons or so.
In one portion of the report, players felt they had been promised big upgrades in the locker room, yet the only change was chairs added in front of their lockers. The players were expecting more than that, and weren't happy that that was the extent of the improvements.
Considering the success the Chiefs have enjoyed over the past several years, it doesn't seem like a big ask by the players for some investment to made in these areas. More trainers and nutritional staff to help could help with on-field performances.
As far as the looker room, weight room, training room, and day care facilities go, the Chiefs are trying to get funding through a county-wide vote for renovations in April, and maybe the Hunt family wants to wait and let the taxpayers take care of those upgrades somewhere in the future. Who knows their strategy?
From the feedback provided by the players, it doesn't seem as if the team is taking very good care of their champions. Maybe this offseason, Hunt will do a little bit more to improve conditions in a lot of these areas. After all, they continue to win him rings.