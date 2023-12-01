NHL Awards Rankings: New No. 1 in MVP race
The NHL MVP rankings are heating up, and this week, we have a new number one in the race for the Hart Trophy.
By Sion Fawkes
Now that nearly two months of the 2023-24 NHL season has come to a close, it’s once again time to rank the front-runners for the MVP race. In our previous rankings, two players dominated, but they have since cooled off.
Brace yourself to see a lot of changes on this new list, including not just a new number one, but a new top five. In fact, just one player from the previous list barely made it onto our current rankings.
Who takes the top spot in the NHL’s MVP race?
10. Jack Hughes, C, New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes would be much higher on this list had he not suffered an injury earlier in the season, but he has since been strong since returning. He has seven points in the Devils' previous three games, two goals, and five assists, with 29 points in just 16 contests, so it’s safe to say Hughes will start climbing a few rungs again if he stays healthy.
The Devils still struggle defensively when Hughes is on the ice, so that may haunt him in the long run, especially if New Jersey contends for only a wild card. But if his scoring continues at its current rate, he could inevitably end up as a finalist.
9. Cam Talbot, G, Los Angeles Kings
Cam Talbot is looking to win that elusive Stanley Cup, and he is doing his part in Los Angeles with 10 wins in 15 contests. Talbot has been outstanding in the net all season, with a 2.02 GAA and a 0.928 save percentage.
If he keeps up his stellar performances, the Kings could be serious contenders. And even more interesting is the fact that Talbot is playing in a Pacific Division that contains two division rivals whose goaltending is among the best in the league. His stock will rise if he helps the Kings keep pace with or even surpass the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks.