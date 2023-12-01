NHL Awards Rankings: New No. 1 in MVP race
The NHL MVP rankings are heating up, and this week, we have a new number one in the race for the Hart Trophy.
By Sion Fawkes
8. David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins
With 33 points in 22 games, David Pastrnak is playing a monster role in Boston following the Patrice Bergeron era. Few thought the Bruins could perhaps repeat their success from last season after losing their steady presence in Bergeron, but if Pastrnak continues to be a force, Boston will be more than fine.
One of the finalists for the Hart last season, Pastrnak is once again scoring goals often, with 13 of those 33 points finding the back of the net. While he’s not yet on pace to snag the 61 goals he scored last season, he’s more than primed to set a career-high in assists.
7. Adin Hill, G, Vegas Golden Knights
Adin Hill never had over 25 starts and 16 quality starts in a season, but he will beat those numbers easily by the All-Star break if he stays healthy. He is also well on his way to career-highs in save percentage and GAA, which sit at 0.935 and 1.87, respectively.
Hill has arguably taken a bigger step than any other goaltender this season, and if he doesn’t end up with a Hart Trophy, he could wind up as a finalist for the Vezina. Overall, Hill has proven he can be the Golden Knights' top man in the net for quite some time.