NHL Calder Trophy race: Ducks' Leo Carlsson bursts onto the scene
4. Luke Hughes, D, New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils were expected to take another step forward this season, but they haven't achieved liftoff just yet. Most of the chatter has (rightly) been about the MVP of the first month of the season: Jack Hughes.
However, younger brother Luke Hughes was earmarked to be one of the team's X-Factors heading into the year, and so far he's mostly fit the bill. The 20-year-old has been as advertised so far — dynamic, fast, creative — you name it. The one goal and one assist he has to his name don't match his reputation, but head coach Lindy Ruff has been coddling him at even strength with veteran Brendan Smith.
Although Ruff has historically been trigger-happy when it comes to changing his forward lines, the opposite is true with his defense. For Hughes and the Devils, it's starting to cost them big time. The 2021 No. 4 pick is, and has looked, so much better than a bottom-pair defender next to an aging, ineffective veteran who has a penchant for taking awful penalties.
Hughes isn't a Calder Trophy favorite right now and might even fall in these rankings over the next few weeks, but like Carlsson, eventually, something will have to give. We might see an even better player if the Devils finally decide to cut him loose, like the next player on this list.