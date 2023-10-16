NHL MVP Power Rankings: Way-too-early candidates for the Hart Trophy
With the 2023-24 NHL season still in its early stages, we take a look at some players that could win the Hart Trophy, including some former NHL MVPs.
The Vancouver Canucks are a perfect 2-0-0 to start the season, and a lot of that success falls on the shoulders of superstar center Elias Pettersson. After racking up a goal and three assists in an 8-1 thrashing of the Oilers on Oct. 11, Pettersson picked up another two assists in their 4-3 rematch win on Oct. 14.
Penalty kill? Check. Power play? Check. Even strength? Check. The 24-year-old can do it all, and his ability to win his matchup in every situation has propelled the Canucks to a hot start. Through two games, Pettersson has an on-ice goals percentage of 88.9 percent — the highest amongst qualifying forwards who've been on the ice for at least one goal against.
Pettersson's MVP case hedges a bit on how long his teammates - like Brock Boeser - can keep up the charade. The 100-point scorer is in a similar situation to Pastrnak in terms of a weaker supporting cast, and especially if Conor Garland is in fact traded out of Vancouver.
In a contract year, Pettersson is producing points at a torrid pace, and doing so against some of the very best in the NHL. He's worth keeping a close eye on in the Hart Trophy race.