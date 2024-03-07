NHL Rumors: Surprising Jake Guentzel blockbuster is still on the table for Penguins
A surprising rumored blockbuster that would shake up the NHL is still on the table for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
With the NHL Trade Deadline rapidly approaching, all eyes are on the Pittsburgh Penguins and what they'll do with forward Jake Guentzel. The Penguins have had a frustrating season, putting up just 64 points in 60 games, and are currently eight points out of a playoff spot entering play on Thursday.
It's not impossible for Pittsburgh to sneak into the playoffs, especially when taking into account that they have three games in hand over the team they're chasing, the Philadelphia Flyers, but the safer path for the Penguins to take to salvage something out of this season would be to sell at the deadline. And with Guentzel being a UFA at the end of the season, it makes all the sense in the world to trade him.
While there are sure to be many teams interested in Guentzel, one possible three-team trade was floated around by ESPN's Kevin Weekes and boy, would it shake up the league.
Rumored Jake Guentzel trade would shake up the NHL in a big way
The deal Weekes initially leaked saw the Vancouver Canucks winning the Guentzel sweepstakes and in turn sending Elias Lindholm, a player they had just acquired earlier this season, to the Boston Bruins. The Bruins would then send Jake DeBrusk to the Penguins as part of the Guentzel return. When looking deeper, it makes sense for all three teams involved.
Lindholm in Vancouver has not worked out the way the Canucks envisioned, as he has just four goals and two assists for six points in 15 games since the trade. While he hasn't been a success in Vancouver, the Bruins are a team in need of a number-one center to turn to. Guys like Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle have had strong years for Boston, but they don't come with the reputation Lindholm has as a legitimate top center option on a good team. They can likely acquire him at a much cheaper price than what Vancouver initially gave up to acquire him, as well.
The Penguins would acquire DeBrusk, a player who is also a UFA at the end of the season but at 27 years old could be part of their long-term future at a cheaper cap hit than Guentzel. He'd likely be just one of many pieces going back to the Pens if Guentzel is indeed dealt.
It's probably unlikely that this monstrosity of a trade actually comes to fruition because of the moving parts but who knows? TSN's Pierre LeBrun says it might still be possible!