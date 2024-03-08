NHL Trade Grades: Hurricanes win Jake Guentzel sweepstakes, acquire winger in blockbuster
The Carolina Hurricanes won the big Jake Guentzel sweepstakes, acquiring the winger late on Thursday.
The Carolina Hurricanes have made the playoffs in each of the last five years and have had at least 110 points in each of the last two seasons, yet have not made a Stanley Cup Finals appearance since winning it back in the 2005-2006 season.
The Canes have an outstanding young core and are led by one of the best head coaches in the NHL Rod Brind'Amour, but have yet to put it all together in the postseason in large part because they've refused to make the big trades winners often make. This season turned out to be an exception, as the Hurricanes have reportedly acquired Jake Guentzel in a blockbuster deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Guentzel was on the block for a while and was expected to be moved. There was even a massive three-team trade possibility involving Guentzel. TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that there were roughly 6-7 teams interested in Guentzel, but it was the Hurricanes who won the bidding war, and they didn't even have to give up all that much to get him.
NHL Trade Grades: Hurricanes win Jake Guentzel sweepstakes, load up for deep playoff run
The package appears to be extremely light. The Hurricanes received Guentzel, arguably the best player who will be traded at the deadline, and did not have to give up one of their top prospects or a guaranteed first-round pick. Complete and utter steal for a player in Guentzel who has 22 goals and 30 assists for 52 points in 50 games this season.
The most recognizable name Carolina gave up was Michael Bunting, a solid middle-six winger who has 36 points in 60 games this season, his first in Carolina. He has two years left on his deal after this one at a manageable $4.5 million cap hit. Not bad, but not all that exciting considering the fact that he's 28 years old, one year younger than Guentzel.
According to Scott Wheeler's rankings for The Athletic (subscription required), Pittsburgh acquired Carolina's sixth, seventh, and ninth-ranked prospects in this deal. Not horrible, but not great considering the player they gave up. They seemed to get quantity over quality, which often doesn't work out well.
What really makes this deal a steal for Carolina and a rough one for the Penguins is the conditions of the first-round pick. The pick only becomes a first-round pick if the Hurricanes make it to the Stanley Cup Finals according to LeBrun. If Carolina falls short, that pick will be Philadelphia's second-round pick. The Flyers will either make the playoffs or just miss, so that's quite the drop. That pick will likely be in the mid-40's, rather than the 20's or 30's.
Looking at the packages players like Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan, players who are not as good as Guentzel, got, the Penguins really did not do great here, especially with so many interested teams. No elite prospects and no guaranteed first-round picks for a 29-year-old winger averaging over a point per game with tremendous playoff success in his career is a missed opportunity for Kyle Dubas and Co. and a great deal made by Carolina.
Carolina Hurricanes Grade: A
Pittsburgh Penguins Grade: C