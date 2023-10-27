NHL Vezina Trophy Rankings: Western Conference on top
2. Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs
With Ilya Samsonov struggling mightily to start the 2023-24 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs turned to rookie goalie Joseph Woll, who entered the year with only 11 games of NHL regular season experience. That doesn't seem to have affected the former third-round pick too much; he's up to a 3-1-0 record on the season with a 0.961 save percentage and a meager 1.33 GAA. The streets are saying he's a brick Woll out there.
In truth, it's not very likely that Woll continues to play this well over the duration of a full season, but if he takes over the crease, he's got a very clear path to a 30+ win season. The Maple Leafs' roster is a bit weaker compared to recent years, but they've still got established NHLers all over the team, supplemented by stars like William Nylander, Mitchell Marner, and Auston Matthews.
All the 25-year-old needs to do is play his part and play it well, and he'll remain in this conversation all year. Until the other usual perennial Vezina contenders up their game, his spot in these rankings - and the Calder rankings - are Woll's to lose.