Nic Fink defies longshot odds with Olympic medals and engineering career
By Justin Fried
Inside the walls of a Raising Cane’s in Dallas, TX, Nic Fink, fresh off a record-breaking performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, sat down to reflect on a career that has been anything but conventional.
Fink's face resonated with fulfillment, his relaxed demeanor reflecting the weight of years of dedication and the joy of finally reaching his Olympic dream.
At the age of 31, Fink achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the oldest first-time US Olympic swimming medalist in over a century. His journey has been anything but ordinary, but the Texas native wouldn’t change a thing.
“I don’t think it’s quite sunk in yet,” Fink told reporters at the local Raising Cane’s event. “To break a world record at the Olympics is the peak of the sport.”
Fink’s path to the podium was far from straightforward. He failed to make the Olympic team in each of his first two U.S. trials. When he finally earned a spot on the team in the 2021 Toyko Games, he finished a disappointing fifth in the 200m breaststroke.
At 31, most swimmers are typically navigating the twilight of their careers. But Fink defies this conventional trajectory, reaching his peak in an era of his career when many are winding down. His performance at the 2024 Olympics is proof of that.
Fink returned home to Texas with three Olympic medals to his name: a silver medal in the men's 4x100m medley relay, a gold medal in the mixed 4x100m medley relay, and a silver medal in the men’s 100m breaststroke.
“It was definitely disappointing to bring your podium sweats to a finals session and not be able to put them on,” he said, reflecting on his earlier setbacks. This time, however, Fink's hard work paid off as he hopped on the podium and saw the American flag raised as his country’s national anthem played through the arena, a moment he aptly described as one of the coolest experiences of his life.
The silver medal in the 100m breaststroke, coming just two-hundredths of a second behind the gold, was a testament to his perseverance.
“Yeah, age is just a number in some sense,” Fink acknowledged. “But in another sense, it means more at this time, especially because there were definitely windows to close my career earlier and I kind of kept going for the love of the sport.”
On top of his Olympic aspirations, Fink also maintains a full-time job as an electrical engineer at Quanta Utility Engineering Services. It’s a responsibility and a passion he takes seriously, even if it can be challenging to balance the different aspects of his life. Fortunately, he has a strong support system.
“Having a full-time job and swimming is a lot of work,” he said. “But I’m lucky to have a company and coaches that are flexible. Pursuing excellence in one thing leads to great things in the other.”
In other words, “a rising tide lifts all boats,” Fink remarks with a smile.
The support from his engineering colleagues has been unwavering, even if they’ve lovingly teased him about his silver medal. “They’ve been nothing but supportive throughout the whole process,” Fink said.
As Fink embraces the next chapter of his life, he is also preparing for fatherhood. With his wife, former Olympian Melanie Margalis, expecting their first child in September, the couple’s focus is shifting to their growing family.
“I’m excited about watching my son grow up,” Fink shared. What’s he most excited about? That would be watching football every Saturday with his son — a true Texas tradition.
Although Melanie couldn’t travel to Paris due to the impending due date, Fink felt her presence in spirit. “I’m hoping she’s able to relax a little bit and stay hydrated,” he said, noting her emotional support during his races.
Fink’s story is not just one of athletic achievement but of balancing multiple demanding roles with composure and determination. As he looks ahead, he remains grounded, savoring the success of his Olympic career while preparing for the new challenges and joys of fatherhood.
“It’s just getting better and better,” he reflected. “To have this kind of success at this meet, swimming for something that I’ve dedicated so much of my career to, it’s really cool.”
Fink doesn’t know what the future holds. When asked about competing in the 2028 Olympics at home in Los Angeles, the three-time Olympic medalist paused before answering.
“I’m ready to take a break before I make any decisions. 2028 is still a long way away,” he said, signaling a moment of reflection amid his busy life.
Nic Fink has earned a break. For now, he remains focused on savoring his achievements and embracing the joys of his upcoming role as a father.
His unconventional journey continues to inspire and remind us that sometimes the greatest victories come from embracing both the known and the unknown.