Nick Bosa admits holding out for contract extension may have slowed him down
The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is off to a slow start in terms of corralling opposing quarterbacks this season.
Four-plus years into this NFL career, defensive end Nick Bosa has built quite the resume. The second overall pick in the 2019 draft by the San Francisco 49ers was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He missed the vast majority of 2020 due to injury but has been quite the force when available.
In his first four seasons, he racked up 43.0 sacks and eight forced fumbles in 51 regular-season contests. There have also been eight sacks in nine postseason games (zero in the 2022 playoffs). He’s a three-time Pro Bowler, has played in three NFC title games and one Super Bowl. The former Ohio State star was the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
However, there was a delay when it came to getting ready for 2023. After a summer-long holdout, Bosa inked a five-year, $170 million contract extension (see Spotrac) just a few days before the team’s season-opener at Pittsburgh. In seven contests this season, he’s totaled 20 tackles and 2.5 quarterback traps. In his first seven games in 2022, the relentless defender totaled 8.5 sacks on his way to an NFL-high 18.5 sacks in 16 outings.
Did the holdout contribute to this season’s slow start? “I think a little bit,” explained Bosa on Wednesday. “I think I’m trying to work on stuff on the run this year that I wasn’t able to do in camp. So, those games that I mentioned, the two, I think I was thinking too much because I was trying to add something to my rush plan which is not what I want to be doing during the season.
“I want to be locked in on what I do best and just doing it throughout the whole year. But there’s no excuse at this point for that.”
It was pretty startling to see the 49ers give up 452 total yards in the Monday night loss at Minnesota. It was even more surprising that the San Francisco defense failed to sack Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw for 378 yards and two scores with one interception.
As for Bosa, he has been credited with 17 quarterback hits. That’s 10 more than Javon Hargrave, who is second on the team in that department. So, if the hits just keep on coming and perhaps, so will the sacks. Kyle Shanahan’s club will need a big effort from the defense on Sunday vs. Joe Burrow and the well-rested Bengals (off last week) if the NFC West leaders are to avoid a third straight loss.