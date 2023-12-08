Nick Bosa hopes Cowboys saw 49ers hack Jalen Hurts, but don't count on it
The San Francisco 49ers may have stopped Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles' offense, but will the Dallas Cowboys' defense do the same? We shouldn't count on it, as they are the Cowboys.
By John Buhler
San Francisco 49ers' edge rusher Nick Bosa painted a picture for the Dallas Cowboys' defense on how to stop Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles' offense, but will America's Team even look at this defensive masterpiece? Not so fast, I'm afraid. Bosa said you need to plug the B-gaps and force the running-centric quarterback outside to slow him down. But these are the Cowboys, my friends...
Ahead of the Cowboys' early-season meeting with San Francisco, Dallas opted to self-scout as much as look at what the 49ers were doing. That worked out fantastically for them, as they got blown out by the 49ers, 42-10 to drop to 3-2 on the season. San Francisco is 9-3 on the year and a game back of the Eagles for first-place in the NFC, but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. They need a Dallas win.
The 49ers may be the most complete team in the NFC, but they desperately want home-field advantage. Of the five remaining games on the Eagles' schedule, Sunday Night Football at Dallas is the hardest one left for The Birds. After that, they have a road date at the Seattle Seahawks, a home date vs. the Arizona Cardinals and both the home and road dates vs. the hated rival New York Giants.
A 14-3 record is as good as the 49ers can do this year, but they really need the Eagles to lose again.
Unless the Eagles are a shell of themselves down the home stretch, they are getting the No. 1 seed.
Nick Bosa gave Cowboys Jalen Hurts blueprint, but will they look at it?
Frankly, if there ever was an opportunity for America's Team to step up in a big spot, it would be on Sunday night. The Cowboys are hosting the Eagles, but only a game back in the NFC East standings. Dallas lost the previous meeting in Philadelphia, but splitting the pair could help them get in first place in the divisional race. Keep in mind that the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions are also 9-3 on the year.
In all honesty, the 49ers are in a great position to get to the Super Bowl anyway, but having to play at The Linc one more time could be too daunting for anyone to overcome. The 49ers were on fire a season ago ... and then Brock Purdy injured his elbow. Right now, there are about four teams in the NFC who can realistically represent the conference in Las Vegas. These teams know who they are.
Ultimately, the 49ers' late October swoon could come back to cost them, no matter how great they play the rest of the way. We have seen Kyle Shanahan's bunch go on lengthy winning streaks before. However, they may have to accept the fact that the NFC is going through Philadelphia because can we really trust the Cowboys to stand up and be a stand-up organization in a critical spot like this?
Just because Bosa and the 49ers defense have handed the Cowboys the Hurts blueprint does not mean Dallas will read it. Dan Quinn would be a fool not to, but he is so going to remain about the ball.