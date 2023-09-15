Nick Saban laughs at retirement rumors after rough start for Alabama
Will Nick Saban retire from coaching Alabama football? In the SEC's dreams.
By Kristen Wong
Cool it with the retirement rumors. Alabama football head coach Nick Saban isn't going anywhere.
After Alabama suffered a wild upset against the Texas Longhorns last week, some college football fans started to prematurely wonder whether the Saban era in Tuscaloosa was coming to an end.
The 71-year-old Saban signed an eight-year deal in 2022 that will keep him at the helm through February 2030. One poor outing against an underdog is not enough to remove one of the winningest football coaches of all time as Saban poured cold water over any retirement rumors on Thursday.
On an episode of "The Pat McAfee Show", Saban told McAfee that the growing speculation on his potential retirement is "laughable."
Saban said: "It’s kind of laughable. I guess I would ask you when’s the first time you heard I was gonna retire? That started about five years ago. I think it creates some advantages for people whether it’s in recruiting or whatever it might be. I love what I’m doing. I’m focused on the challenge."
Like former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who said he would retire when he started to "suck", Saban probably shares a similar mentality.
Nick Saban brushes off retirement rumors, remains focused on Alabama season
Saban told McAfee, "I don't want to do this if I can't do it anymore. I feel great right now. I love it. We've got lots of challenges this season. I'm looking forward to it. We're all in."
Sounds like fighting words, not dying words. Coach Prime isn't coming to Tuscaloosa just yet.
Since Saban arrived in Alabama in 2007, the Crimson Tide have six national titles to their name along with 45 consensus All-Americans. Alabama is only a few years removed from their last national championship and has only suffered seven losses in the last five full seasons.
Saban, a seven-time national champion himself, could hardly be called a coach in decline. Alabama is 1-1 to start the season and has dropped to the cusp of the top-10 in the AP Top 25 poll; however, as long as Saban remains head coach, the Crimson Tide will always have a shot at winning it all.
A more proper measuring stick for Alabama's 2023 success may come in the form of this Saturday's nonconference matchup against South Florida.