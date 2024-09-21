Nick Saban places blame on Panthers for Bryce Young struggles
By Austin Owens
One of the biggest debates this week in the National Football League is whether or not the Carolina Panthers should be benching their former No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young. Ultimately first year head coach Dave Canales has decided to put veteran quarterback Andy Dalton under center on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
After an atrocious 2-15 season a year ago, the Panthers have picked up right where they left off the first two weeks of 2024. They lost to the Saints the first week of the season by a significant margin and was not even able to find the endzone in their 26-3 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Many individuals, including local businesses, are putting the blame for the Panthers struggles on owner David Tepper. However, many Panthers fans are excited for Sunday because they feel like Bryce Young has been the team's biggest issue. Nick Saban, Young's legendary head coach at the University of Alabama, is not one of those people.
Nick Saban blames Panthers for Young's struggles
Since retiring from coaching, Nick Saban has spent a lot of time with Pat McAfee between his appearances on College Gameday and on The Pat McAfee show. These completely opposite personalities interacting with each other has provided us with quality discussion, most recently about the benching of Panthers quarterback, Bryce Young.
According to Saban, the Carolina Panthers need to "build this thing from the ground up." We know that the quarterback tends to catch more animosity from fans when their team is not performing. On The Pat McAfee show, Nick Saban explained how the struggles of Bryce Young have to do with the fact he does not have enough help around him.
At this point, Bryce Young's lack of success in the NFL is really a true debate. While the Panthers are far from being playoff contenders, they did try to give Young a better situation this past offseason.
Carolina's offensive line was improved by the additions of Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis and Yosh Nijman in hopes that Bryce Young would have more protection and be able to drop back comfortably.
Additionally, the Panthers offense retained veteran Adam Thielen and acquired receivers Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette via trade and draft respectively.
Regardless of what Nick Saban thinks, Bryce Young will still be sitting behind Andy Dalton on Sunday. The rest of this season for the Carolina Panthers might give us the answer on whether or not Bryce Young has been the main cause of the Panthers' downfall over the last couple of seasons.