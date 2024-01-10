Nick Saban retires: 5 ideal replacements who can lead Alabama to CFP next season
Nick Saban is retired. Here's where Alabama football can turn next.
Wow. Nick Saban is officially done at Alabama, reportedly submitting his resignation and easing into retirement as the Crimson Tide look for a new coach to author the next chapter of an illustrious program. There won't be a more coveted job in college football — maybe all of football.
Saban spent 17 years at Alabama, where he posted a combined record of 297-71 with six championships. He also coached five years at LSU (2000-04), five years at Michigan State (1995-99), and one year at Toledo all the way back in 1990, when he got his start. He also deserved as Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator (1991-94) and Miami Dolphins head coach (2005-06).
There isn't a more accomplished coach in recent football history. We probably won't see anybody achieve Saban's level of success for decades. His career ends on a rather dour note — with a Rose Bowl loss to Michigan in the CFP semifinals — but that will not overshadow a historic, Hall of Fame career.
The Crimson Tide lack internal candidates to replace Saban, as long-time defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is also expected to retire. Alabama will therefore look elsewhere, with sights set on several prominent head coaches across the college football landscape. There are major financial implications to poaching a head coach from another program, but this is Alabama. We should expect nothing short of the best.
Here are the strongest candidates to replace Saban.
5. Alabama can hire Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer
Kalen DeBoer's ascension in the college football world has been rapid. He went from Fresno State offensive coordinator to Fresno State head coach to Washington head coach — and National Championship runner-up — in a period of five years.
While DeBoer doesn't have the same recruiting chops as other major Alabama candidates — UW currently has the 36th best recruiting class of 2024, per 247Sports — that should come naturally with the move to Tuscaloosa. What DeBoer can claim is major chops on the field. He built the most explosive, dynamic offense in the country at Washington. The Huskies were blessed with the perfect pass-happy QB in Michael Penix Jr., but DeBoer would have a who's-who of offensive recruits to build his system around at Alabama.
With the Pac-12 dissolving into dust, the Huskies' future as a Big Ten program is murky. The SEC is getting a facelift, too, but Alabama figures to remain as prominent and dominant as ever. With DeBoer at the reins, there would be no doubt about Bama's ability to put up points and spread defenses thin.
DeBoer went 25-3 in two seasons at Washington. He was 12-6 in a brief two-year stint at Fresno State beforehand. After completely revamping the Huskies program, it's not difficult to buy DeBoer as the next face of Alabama football, even if he's not the flashiest name in the rumor mill.