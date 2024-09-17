Nick Sirianni's massive ego is writing checks the Philadelphia Eagles cannot cash
By John Buhler
The City of Brotherly Love is starting to turn on Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, if it has not done so already... As a man rooting for the other team playing in ESPN's Jason Kelce slobber fest, I can safely say that this was one of the worst losses I have seen in my 35 years of life. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were beyond stunned that the Atlanta Falcons somehow won on Monday Night Football.
Up 18-15 inside of two minutes, Sirianni, in the most cocky manner of all time, decided to have quarterback Jalen Hurts throw a pass to his running back Saquon Barkley out in the flats on a third-and-3 deep in Falcons territory. For whatever reason, Barkley did not catch it, as Philadelphia had to settle for a three-point try. Atlanta then proceeded to march down the field to score the game-winner.
While Atlanta's defense might be one of the best in the league, this was a total brain fart by Sirianni.
"They were running a certain defense — junking it up in the middle. So we were trying to go around the outside, and it didn't work."
It was a fairly evenly matched game throughout. Philadelphia had the home crowd on its side and seemed to be in complete control of the game late because of the Eagles' ability to run the football with conviction. So why did they deviate from what was working? Hubris from a head coach who is falling out of favor, or two new coordinators. I cannot honestly say. All I know is this was an awful loss.
The worst part in all of this is Sirianni does not seem to be comfortable eating that loss to Atlanta.
As a Falcons fan who has seen just about everything, I can say for certain this one will sting for awhile.
Nick Sirianni is not the right head coach to lead the Philadelphia Eagles
For whatever reason, in the post-Andy-Reid world, the Eagles are starting to run through head coaches like the late Larry King did wives. When Sirianni's mentor Frank Reich devolved before our eyes mentally in Indianapolis, and most definitely in forsaken Carolina, we thought Sirianni was the secret sauce. Instead, he may have just hired two outstanding coordinators to get to the Super Bowl.
And it is not like Kellen Moore is brand-new to this. He had been coordinating the arch rival Dallas Cowboys in-division for years. Vic Fangio at one point in time was an NFL head coach in Denver. Philadelphia should have had a massive coaching advantage in this game over a brand-new Atlanta staff that is still trying to find its way. What a huge boost for morale in Flowery Branch after this one.
Ultimately, whenever I have seen Philadelphia turn on a coach or a player from afar, they rarely fall back into good graces with the city. Last season's ending put a rancid taste in everyone's mouth. While it might be the Phillies' year on the diamond, I don't trust the Birds to fly deep into January, just I like I will never trust the 76ers to get over top on the hardwood. Sirianni has no idea he is on thin ice.
Philadelphia is not done with the NFC South, as they face the two other quality teams in-division next.