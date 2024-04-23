Nikola Jokic's brother involved in fan fight after Nuggets Game 2 comeback win
Nikola Jokic's older brother, Strahinja, is making headlines for the wrong reasons after the Denver Nuggets' impressive Game 2 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
By Lior Lampert
Tensions were high during Game 2 of the first-round playoff matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, which ended in remarkable fashion with two incredible teams exchanging blows.
Jamal Murray drilled an extraordinary game-winning buzzer-beater to cap off a 20-point comeback victory for the Nuggets to bring them to a 2-0 series lead. But an off-the-court incident involving the older brother of Denver's presumed three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Strahinja, is drawing much of the attention away from an unbelievable ending to a fantastic game.
Strahinja was caught on video punching a fan in the stands of Ball Arena following the Nuggets 101-99 win against the Lakers:
Nikola Jokic's brother seen punching a fan in 4K after Nuggets Game 2 victory
As you can see from the video, Strahinja appears to get into a verbal altercation with another man in the arena, escalating the situation by moving down a row to confront and striking him with a hard right-handed punch to the face. And it didn't stop there.
Strahinja and the other individual involved in the altercation continued jawing at one another before the third Jokic brother, Nemanja, entered the mix to defend his sibling.
It remains unclear what led to the dispute in the first place. But the NBA is assuredly investigating the matter. So, we will provide more updates as they come.
The Nuggets overcame a 19-point deficit with roughly 20 minutes remaining in the second half thanks to a monster triple-double from Jokic (27 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals) and heroic late-game shot-making from Murray to defeat LeBron James and the Lakers. Yet here we are talking about a conflict involving two bystanders once the epic contest already ended.
While it is an unfortunate storyline to discuss following a high-intensity playoff battle, it will be noteworthy to see how the league responds, especially considering the instance involves a family member of one of the faces of the Association.