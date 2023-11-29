Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight? Latest injury update for Nuggets vs. Rockets
Check out Nikola Jokic's status for tonight's game against the Houston Rockets.
By Kdelaney
Tonight, the Denver Nuggets host the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. This will be the third meeting between these two teams this season. Although Denver boasts a regular season record of 12-6 and is second in the West, they have not found an answer for this young Houston Rockets team. The Nuggets are 0-2 against the Rockets in the season series. Now, with one of their star players listed on the injury report, Denver may find it even harder to win their first game against Houston.
Nikola Jokic questionable for tonight's game against Rockets
Ever since Jamal Murray was sidelined with an injury of his own, Jokic has had to do a lot of heavy lifting for the Nuggets both offensively and defensively. According to the injury report, Jokic is questionable for tonight's game due to lower back pain. On the season, Jokic has averaged 28.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 8.9 assists. Aside from Jokic, Aaron Gordon (right heel strain) and Jamal Murray (right hamstring strain) are also questionable for the Nuggets. Murray's upgrade from 'out' to 'questionable' is definitely something to watch, as he hasn't played since Nov. 4.
Jokic missed the Nuggets' last game against the Clippers, his first absence of the season. Although, this didn't bother the Nuggets much, if at all. (If anyone forgot about De'Andre Jordan, they've since been reminded.) The Nuggets beat the Clippers 113-104. Reggie Jackson turned back the clock and dropped 35 points. Keeping all that in mind, here's the scary takeaway: Collectively, this Denver Nuggets team is good enough to win without Murray or Jokic. Despite not having either player on the floor, the Nuggets still maintain a winning record. The Nuggets are 6-5 without Murray, 1-0 without Jokic, and 1-0 without either of them.
It remains to be seen whether Jokic plays tonight. It seems worth mentioning that the game he missed was the second leg of a back-to-back. So, it might only take a good day's rest to get things back on track. In any case, the Nuggets still have the tools to win with or without him, and tonight should be an exciting matchup.