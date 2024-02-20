Nikola Jokic is surprisingly direct in recruiting Luka Doncic to Nuggets
During the NBA All-Star Weekend, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic continued to display their close friendship.
The Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic bromance was on show throughout this year's NBA All-Star Weekend. It got many people wondering, will the two international NBA superstars team up?
Jokic was asked about having the opportunity to team up with Doncic. The question was asked and answered in Serbian; in a translation, it suggests that he explained how he doesn't intend to leave the Nuggets any time soon.
Even though Jokic has no interest in leaving Denver, he put the ball in Doncic's court and said if he wants to leave the Mavericks then he can come join him.
Could Luka Doncic join Nikola Jokic in Denver?
Doncic is only 24 years old and has already proven himself to be an elite player across the league. But the logistics that are required for Doncic to leave Dallas are very complicated.
He has a player option worth under $49 million for the 2026-27 season that he can decline, but he would be turning down the option to sign what could be a five-year, $318-million supermax contract extension. Right now he is positioned to become the NBA's highest-paid player and first to earn over $70 million annually in Dallas.
His belief in winning a championship in Dallas is still strong, and the organization's addition of Kyrie Irving got him closer to that dream. It's safe to say that if all goes well for Doncic, he won't leave anytime soon.
It makes sense why Jokic wouldn't want to leave Denver, either. He is coming off an NBA championship and is a two-time MVP winner. Being comfortable where he is as a player and being a title contender is precisely where he wants to be.
While the relationship between the two superstars is fun to watch, it's not likely we will see them on the same team for a long time if we ever do.
But in the meantime, we can enjoy the two of them bonding together when they meet in the NBA regular season or even the post-season.