No one is having fun on the Chicago Bulls, and it's going to get worse
The Chicago Bulls are frustrated and spiraling and their schedule only gets tougher over the next few weeks.
After the Chicago Bulls lost another game, this time to the Nets, Nikola Vucevic told reporters that the team's struggles were: "not fun at all. Nobody likes losing. Definitely not fun." Vucevic is far from the only player on the Bulls to be candid about feelings of frustration with the team's lack of success — Zach LaVine voiced his displeasure earlier in the season and is currently on the trade market.
As noted by a user on Reddit, the team's schedule doesn't get any easier as they head into December. The Bulls are 5-13 and their next nine opponents are the Celtics, Bucks, Pelicans, Bucks, Nuggets, Heat, Heat, 76ers, and Lakers. This stretch takes them to the last week of December and it is also when players who were signed last offseason can included in trade deals.
With a possible nine-game losing streak incoming, the Bulls may look to trade their players sooner rather than later and might do it as soon as the restrictions lift on Dec. 15.
Who could the Bulls trade if they keep struggling?
Almost every player on the roster could be available but Alex Caruso may draw the most interest. The guard is seen as a very good rotational player in this league on a cheap contract. There will be plenty of suitors for the wing as teams try to make their playoff push. Another player that could be on the move is LaVine. While some teams are interested in trading for the former Dunk Contest winner, it will require a lot of matching salary to get a deal done.
There is also the fact that LaVine is almost certain to be overpaid in the final years of his long-term max deal due to the fact that he is aging and highly dependent on his athleticism. DeMar DeRozan could also be on the move. The teams that will be interested in him will most likely be limited due to the fact that he is an aging player in this league and most likely wants one last big deal before retirement. Still, teams might find ways to match his $28 million in salary due to the fact that he is a good scorer to have off the bench if you are contending for a title.
It seems obvious the Bulls could move these three players to jumpstart a rebuild but the Bulls have defied conventional wisdom in the past and who knows what they'll do.