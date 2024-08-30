No one is more upset about NFL screwing over Eagles than DeVonta Smith
By Lior Lampert
This offseason, the NFL announced that the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will play their Week 1 matchup in São Paulo, Brazil. As part of the 2024 International Games, this marks the first-ever regular season game in the South American country.
Seeing the league make a concerted effort to make football a global sport is neat. However, we don't have to travel to another continent -- the players do. So, it's much easier to say from this point of view.
Addressing the media before a recent team practice, Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith couldn't contain his lack of excitement about trekking to Brazil. Conceivably, no one is more exasperated regarding the matter than the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner.
"No comment," Smith stated when asked to share his thoughts on the showdown between Philly and Green Bay in Brazil. "It's football. Just lineup."
Non-stop flights from Philadelphia to São Paulo are roughly 10 hours. Conversely, it's a sub-two-hour plane ride from the City of Brotherly Love to Green Bay. Understandably, Smith isn't thrilled about the substantial disparity.
Aside from the extensive voyage, the Eagles must return to the United States and prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons 10 days later. It's a lot of schlepping in such a short span, which isn't ideal as Smith and the Eagles begin the upcoming campaign. Ultimately, his frustration is warranted. Nonetheless, he's not the only one eager to keep this journey short and sweet.
Based on what fellow wideout A.J. Brown told reporters, he's ostensibly equally unenthusiastic about going to Brazil:
"I'm just trying to go down there to win a football game and come back home."
Brown emphasized that this isn't a business trip. "We're not [in Brazil] to see the city, do all this other stuff," he said. "This is not a vacation. This is a football game."
NFL fans in Brazil who don't typically get to see live action will surely relish seeing the Packers and Eagles in Corinthians Arena. Regardless, Smith and Brown presumably speak for all the players involved in the transnational affair.