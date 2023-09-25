No other option? NFL insider explains why the Jets are stuck with Zach Wilson
Fans are wondering why the Jets don't just bench Zach Wilson, but the situation is dire enough in New York that they don't have a choice.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Jets' season of promise seemingly ended just four offensive plays in. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who they acquired from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, tore his Achilles in their season-opener. With that, the team had to pivot back to Zach Wilson, their 2021 first-round pick that failed to live up to the hype and essentially prevented them from making it to the playoffs last year.
In Week 3, Wilson put up another dud performance, leading the Jets to a 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson completed half his passes (18-of-36 attempts) for just 157 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The Jets' offense was visibly frustrated on the sidelines, as the defense held them in the game, but they couldn't put up any points.
Jets fans want the team to bring in some help at the quarterback position and push Wilson out of the starting position.
Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk spoke about the Jets' quarterback situation and said that there's nothing the team can do.
Jets have no options to replace Zach Wilson
"There's really nothing the Jets can do at this point," said Florio. "There's no free agent starter they can sign and plug in. They recognize they don't have the draft capital to go out and trade for a starter from some other team. And anyone who has a backup, number one, needs the backup, and number two, if they have an extra, they're going to want a premium that the Jets aren't able to give. They put an offense in just for Aaron Rodgers, now they're pivoting to Zach Wilson. They're going to stay the course and they understand that for now, they need to play perfect defense, or they are stuck each and every week."
Losing Rodgers for the regular season at the start of their opening game was brutal. Sure, the timeframe would allow a team in need of a quarterback to find a replacement. But the options are far from great. As for Wilson, he knows the playbook under offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, but it's up to him to make the plays.
After the loss to the Patriots, head coach Robert Saleh continued to express confidence in Wilson, saying that he will remain the starter. The reason being, "He's who gives us the best chance to win."
Wilson was only able to lead the Jets to 10 points on Sunday. In Week 1, it was 16 points. In Week 2, it was 10 points. Jets fans are understandably impatient, as they were expecting the team to be able to win games and make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. But thus far, it's looking like they're far from being a postseason contender without Rodgers.
Next week, the Jets will play Sunday night and host the Kansas City Chiefs, who destroyed the Chicago Bears 41-10 in Week 3. We'll see if Wilson can turn things around or if the Jets will fall to 1-3 on the season.