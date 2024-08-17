Noah Lyles proves he already lost in war of words with Tyreek Hill
Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles has done his part in making himself the villain among the fans and players of the biggest sports leagues in the world. This all began over a petty difference of opinions between Lyles and members of the NBA.
Lyles had an issue that members of the NBA claimed that the winners of the NBA championship were the "world champions" of basketball. Nobody in the NBA had even began to think of Lyles or the rest of the Olympians, especially in any sort of derogatory nature. These "world champion" comments weren't made to discredit anybody around the world, yet Lyles was caught in his feelings about something that didn't pertain to him.
This, obviously, didn't sit well with the best players in the NBA, specifically those that were heading to Paris for the 2024 Olympics with Lyles and the rest of the United States Olympic representatives.
Olympic sprinter makes targeted comments towards Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill
First of all, there shouldn't be any issue with the winners of the NBA championship being seen as "world champions." The NBA is the premiere basketball league in the world. It's the league where the most talented players play. When a player isn't good enough for NBA basketball anymore, they land with another league in another country.
Lyles ended up with some beef with the fastest man on the gridiron, Tyreek Hill, as well. Hill took offense to the comments that Lyles was making. Hill would go on to call the sprinter out for his comments while also bashing him for "pretending that he was sick" in the Olympics.
Lyles responded by claiming he didn't know who Tyreek Hill was, calling him the "cheetah guy from football." Really?
Claiming that you don't know who one of the most popular players in the most popular American sport is a laughable claim. Hill is one of the most notable players in 21st century football.
The Miami Dolphins wide receiver has 2.6 million followers on Instagram. He's an eight time Pro-Bowler, a five time All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion. Hill was also named to the 2010's Hall of Fame team and will almost certainly finish this career as a Hall of Famer.
There are plenty of things, including personal attacks, that Lyles could have taken with Hill. Instead, he opted to go for the "I don't know who that is" method. That just seems like a bald-faced lie.
But maybe Lyles is that out of touch with football. If he really is that out of touch with the game, then he definitely has no business commenting on anything to do with it.