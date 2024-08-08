World champion of what: NBA Twitter roasts Noah Lyles for rough 200m final despite COVID-19 diagnosis
American runner Noah Lyles put his money where his mouth was in the men's 100-meter race. He won that race after talking a lot of smack, finishing the race in electric fashion.
While most Americans were obviously thrilled that one of their own took home the gold, NBA Twitter was a little less thrilled. Lyles famously noted that he does not believe that whoever wins the NBA Finals should not be coined as World Champions.
"You know the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have 'world champion' on their head," Lyles said. "World champion of what? The United States? Don't get me wrong, I love the U.S. at times, but that ain't the world...We are the world."
Lyles was on top of the world, literally, after winning that race. Unfortunately for him, the tides turned this time around, and it's probably best if Lyles stays off of Twitter for a little while if he has an account.
Why did Noah Lyles have a mask on?
Per multiple outlets, Noah Lyles tested positive for COVID-19 before the race. He also has a history of asthma, but ran the race anyway. The 200m dash is one of Lyles signature events, and he was still able to win the bronze medal despite his illness. Lyles received medical attention directly after the race and was taken off in a wheelchair. Thankfully, medical aides had oxygen handy and were able to get Lyles the help he needed, though it can be argued he shouldn't have run in the first place for obvious reasons.
NBA Twitter has field day with Noah Lyles after rough 200m final
Lyles, seen in the middle of the track, was attempting to come back in dramatic fashion again, but fell short, winning a bronze medal instead of gold. He was not even the first American to finish. It was an impressive race, but again, it fell short of his lofty expectations.
Let's get this out of the way. Lyles participating, let alone winning a bronze medal days after testing positive for COVID, is impressive. Even with that, though anything less than a gold was going to be bashed by NBA Twitter.
This user and many others chose to clap back at Lyles using his own words "World Champion of what?"
This was NBA Twitter's NBA Finals, if we're being real.
NBA Twitter was waiting all day for this race to take place for the sole purpose of roasting the Olympian if he failed to win gold. Lyles fell short, so NBA Twitter went off.