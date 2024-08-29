What time and channel is North Carolina vs. Minnesota today, Aug. 29?
Both the North Carolina Tar Heels and Minnesota Golden Gophers come into the 2024 college football season with what appears to be wild variance. This season could go quite poorly or surprisingly well for either team depending on how their proverbial coin-flip games play out. So it's fitting that UNC now heads to Huntington Bank Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 29 for Week 1 to face Minnesota.
With UNC's loss of Drake Maye, Mack Brown apparently hasn't totally settled on a quarterback. Max Johnson transferred in but seemingly has not beat out Conner Harrell just yet, which means we'll see both against the Golden Gophers on Thursday. For Minnesota, they brought in Max Brosmer, a high-profile transfer from New Hampshire, who could provide P.J. Fleck's team a spark on offense.
These quarterbacks will get to face new looks too with North Carolina bringing in new defensive coordinator Geoff Collins while Minnesota filled the same role with Corey Heterman. That could be a key factor, how well these defenses are taking shape under new direction.
But you might be tuning in at 8 p.m. ET when the game was supposed to kick off and wondering why it's not. Don't worry, we have all of your questions answered here.
UNC vs. Minnesota start time: Rain delay causes later kickoff
The North Carolina-Minnesota matchup on Thursday night in Minneapolis will start at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Kickoff was initially slated for 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT but inclement weather involving rain and storms at Huntington Bank Stadium caused both programs to announced a delayed start time by one hour.
The Tar Heels have moved to a 1.5-point favorite over the Golden Gophers in this game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The total for Thursday night's Week 1 game is set at 51.5.
What channel is North Carolina vs. Minnesota on today?
Thursday night's UNC-Minnesota game will be broadcast on FOX with Jason Benetti, Brock Huard and Allison Williams on the call for, the latter being the game's sideline reporter. The big key here is to not touch that dial on Thursday if you came to the game at the initial start time of 8 p.m. ET. You're not on the wrong channel! The game's start time has just been delayed an hour but, by all indications, will still be shown on FOX.
UNC vs. Minnesota: Matchup history
This Week 1 game will actually only be the second time that North Carolina and Minnesota have played in college football, as shocking as that may be to believe. Even wilder, the first matchup was just last year, a game wherein the Tar Heels boat-raced the Golden Gophers in Chapel Hill en route to 31-13 victory. Of course, with Drake Maye and many others gone, things could be different in the rematch.