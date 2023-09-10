Notre Dame coaches spent rain delay like many fans: At the concession stands
Notre Dame was powered by concession stand food to pick up the big win over NC State in Week 2.
By Scott Rogust
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered Week 2 as the No. 10 ranked team in the entire nation. This comes after their dominant wins over the Navy Midshipmen and Tennessee State Tigers. In Week 3, they headed to Raleigh to take on the NC State Wolfpack.
On Saturday, the game was delayed early on in the second quarter due to rain and lightning. In fact, the latter hit NC State's new scoreboard at Carter-Finley Stadium, knocking out its power! The game was in delay for nearly two hours before both teams returned to the field to resume the game.
So, what did both teams do during suspended play?
ESPN's Molly McGrath detailed the rain delay and what both teams did. McGrath revealed that Notre Dame didn't have the luxury of putting on dry clothes like NC State could Not to mention, Notre Dame didn't have enough food during the suspended play, so members of the coaching staff had to go to the concession stands to bring back hot dogs and brats.
Notre Dame coaches had to get food from concession stands for players during rain delay
When in doubt, head to the concession stands.
The game resumed at the start of the second quarter, with Notre Dame running back Audric Estime scoring an 80-yard touchdown to extend the team's lead to 10-0. At halftime, the Fighting Irish held a 17-7 lead. While NC State would pull within a 24-17 deficit, Notre Dame pulled away and picked up the 45-24 victory.
Quarterback Sam Hartman continued to play at an impressive level in his third start for the Fighting Irish. Hartman completed 15-of-24 pass attempts for 286 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Tight end Holden Staes was the main beneficiary of Hartman's passes, catching four of them for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Estime, meanwhile, averaged 9.6 yards per carry after rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
The hot dogs and brats appeared to work for Notre Dame as they waited for the thumbs-up to return to game action. Notre Dame will look to go 4-0 on the season next week with a win over Central Michigan.