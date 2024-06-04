5 Notre Dame football breakout candidates emerging after spring practice
By John Buhler
Although they are not quite a College Football Playoff lock, I suspect that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are probably going to make the expanded field in the end. This projects to be the best team Marcus Freeman has had up in South Bend since taking over for Brian Kelly three years ago. The schedule is favorable enough to go at least 10-2. With Riley Leonard under center, this could be fun!
Of course, Notre Dame still has to offset losing a handful of players to the NFL off last year's team. Leonard will take over the reins for Sam Hartman at quarterback. To me, that is a massive upgrade, and I really like Hartman coming over from Wake Forest. Leonard is just that awesome coming over from Duke. Two other notable stars Notre Dame no longer has are Joe Alt and Audric Estime.
How the Irish go about filling some of these holes offensively, as well as being competitive on defense will go a long way in this team's quest to make the playoff for the third time ever. While they cannot be a top-four seed, having a week off to prepare for a potential first-round game could do this team some good. Of course, the Irish will need to take care of business to finish no worse than 10-2.
Here are five players I think could have big seasons for the Golden Domers as breakout candidates.
5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish WR Jaden Greathouse
This could be a big year for the Irish receiving corps. Coming back to Notre Dame is noted offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, who coordinated the best offense in America last season under Brian Kelly at LSU. Although Riley Leonard really likes to run the football, he and the team are only going to go as far as his right arm will take them. One player that I think will benefit a ton is Jaden Greathouse.
Greathouse not only has a great last name but will play the flanker position in the Notre Dame aerial attack. While others will stretch the field a bit more, I suspect that Denbrock will want Leonard to get into rhythm quickly with his tight ends and possession receivers a bit more, at least initially. Greathouse may not be the biggest name in the Notre Dame receiving corps, but he could break out.
The more we hear Greathouse's name, the likelier we'll see Leonard as a Heisman Trophy contender.
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish LB Drayk Bowen
One area of strength defensively for years at Notre Dame has been the linebacker position. The Fighting Irish usually send a ton of guys to the pros out of this position group. Last year was no different, as JD Bertrand went to our hometown Atlanta Falcons in a feel-good story, so to speak. Well, somebody has to replace him in the defensive front seven. Is Drayk Bowen up for the challenge?
Bowen is the first of two linebackers I will mention on this list. The true sophomore will man the middle linebacker position. This means Marcus Freeman will have to trust him a ton to direct traffic in the middle of his defense. I suspect that if the Irish have a strong run defense, that will help them win enough games to be in serious conversations about possibly making the expanded playoff this year.
Look for Bowen and others to step up in a big way from the linebacking corps to lead this defense.
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish LB Jaylen Sneed
After touching on Drayk Bowen a bit in the previous segment, let's now turn our collective attention to my biggest pick to click on defense for the Fighting Irish this season. That would be fellow linebacker Jaylen Sneed. The redshirt sophomore is going to man the ROVER position on the Notre Dame defense. This is more of an outside linebacker role, one with a ton of maneuverability as is expected.
Sneed has not had a ton of starts at Notre Dame, but him being in his third year in college could help bring out the best in him. Again, Notre Dame usually has a ton of strong linebackers in its program. If iron did in fact sharpen iron for him while at practice, we could see a real difference-maker out on the edge for the Golden Domers this season. Sneed may go from virtual unknown into a household name.
For as much as the Irish need to be great on defense, this team will sink or swim based on its offense.
2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish OT Charles Jagusah
With Joe Alt turning pro and being a top-five pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, look for Charles Jagusah to emerge as the next star offensive lineman at Notre Dame. Yes, other players will be drafted before this redshirt freshman's name is called in a few years, but he is every bit the blue-chipper the Golden Domers regularly land along the offensive line. He will be interesting to watch.
Since this is the first year that Riley Leonard will be the starting quarterback up in South Bend, having a reliable blind-side protector is so beyond paramount. It is a role that Jagusah has been tasked to do. It may not be smooth sailing right away for him, but I don't suspect that it will be a baptism by fire for him either. I expect he will get better with each and every start he has in the Notre Dame offense.
It wouldn't shock me if Jagusah becomes a first-round pick in an NFL Draft a few years down the line.
1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish RB Jeremiyah Love
This is the one I am the most excited about. I loved watching Audric Estime run the ball for the Fighting Irish over the last few years. Now that he plays for the Denver Broncos, somebody else has to step up and man the starting running back role for Notre Dame. Although I suspect it will be a running back by committee approach, the leading back in mind has to be Jeremiyah Love for this season.
Love is in his sophomore season with the Irish. He will almost certainly split time with the likes of fellow sophomores Jadarian Price and Gi'Bran Payne, but Love is my pick to click for sure. Price and Payne are actually of the redshirt variety, so Love has a little more tread on the tires. Given that Riley Leonard is a fairly mobile quarterback, I feel strongly that Notre Dame is going to run the ball a ton.
Look for Love to be one of the biggest reasons Notre Dame probably makes the expanded playoff.